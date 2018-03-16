Students from all eight middle schools and all five high schools in Douglas County joined students from across the country in a 17-minute walkout Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. in a peaceful protest to remember the 17 victims killed in the Florida school shooting last month and to protest gun violence.
Not all students participated in the walkouts, which were part of the National School Walkout that took place across the country. But Douglas County High School had just under 250 students join together in the high school's stadium and similar numbers of students reportedly walked out at several other local schools.
During the walkouts, students stood or sat quietly in solidarity for 17 minutes, and on some campuses read the names and a brief biography of the 17 students and staff killed at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.
Douglas County High School's walkout was organized by International Baccalaureate (IB) student Anam Hussain, who has become a local ambassador for the organization March for Our Lives — Georgia.
Following Wednesday's walkout, she was one of the speakers at a rally at Liberty Plaza outside the State Capitol.
"Our generation is the only one that has had to worry about school shootings," Hussain said. "In order to feel safe at school, I believe there should be gun control."
She said she feels the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment is not strong enough, and as it was written 227 years ago, does not apply to today's weaponry.
Hussain said she is standing up for background checks, banning assault weapons and banning gunstocks.
She encourages citizens to call and write their local state senators and representatives and members in Congress in an effort to strengthen gun control and stop mass shootings in schools.
And she recognizes that this is not a battle easily won.
"We are still a red state and there are a lot of people who believe they have the right to bear arms," Hussain said.
She encourages citizens to participate in a March for Our Lives walk from the Center for Civil and Human Rights at 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard in Atlanta on Saturday, March 24 beginning at 11 a.m. The walk will end at Liberty Plaza at the State Capitol.
More information can be obtained by going to https://m.facebook.com/events/155035748539532/.
To date, some 18,000 individuals have signed up to participate in the walk, she said.
An Alexander student reported that "a few hundred students" walked out at Alexander High School Wednesday morning and that the Douglas County Sheriff's Office had extra officers on hand.
However, the additional law enforcement was not needed, said Portia Lake, spokesperson for the Douglas County School System, who reported that "those participating in the gun violence protests did do peacefully and without incident."
She said, "All students exited the classrooms peacefully at the designated time and reported to their appointed area for the peaceful protest. Students returned to their classroom and continued class instruction after the walkouts concluded."
From all indications, both the school principals and Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North supported the students' involvement in trying to make social change.
Douglas County High School Principal Andre Weaver said, "I am appreciative of those students who organized the walkout and thankful for the students who participated in the walkout for making it peaceful. I asked that the students not end their fight for school safety at a walkout but continue to not bully each other and tell when they see something wrong. I explained that I am here to serve them and keep them safe prior to educating them."
In a statement prior to the walkout, North said his position remained unchanged.
"Wednesday, the Douglas County School System will acknowledge our students’ right to protest in a civil and orderly manner," North said. "If our students walk out for a reasonable amount of time and return in an orderly fashion, there will be no consequences."
While many students in schools across America walked out of class in protest of school violence, Harvester Christian Academy used the time to pray for solutions and guidance.
On Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., during the time scheduled for the National School Walkout, Harvester Christian Academy students and faculty chose to honor the victims of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting with a series of prayers and moments of silence.
Although the nation may be divided over solutions to this problem, Harvester Headmaster Joel Slater, said, "We know (God) is the creator of every solution and He is our protector. We will pray for our leaders to identify solutions to the issue. We will pray for the families and friends of the slain students and teachers. We will pray for unity in our nation and in the body of Christ."
Due to the cold weather, the gathering planned outside the campus at the flagpole was moved indoors to the sanctuary.
Harvester's middle and high school students circled the sanctuary silently, with heads hung low in thought and reverence. As the names and ages of the 17 victims were read over the speaker, the room was eerily quiet, said Harvester spokesperson Katie Arfanakis.
She said students volunteered to read psalms and Bible verses that focused on healing and safety as well as to offer up personal prayers for peace and for God to guide the school administrators and government toward the best policies needed to keep schools safe across the nation and the world.
“Harvester's students took this call to prayer seriously, some even shed tears,” said Arfanakis. “The administrators and teachers are proud of the students who volunteered to lead prayers and the rest of the student body who listened intently and prayed along silently."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.