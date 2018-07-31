Each year, the Douglas County Board of Assessors is required to review the assessed value of taxable property in the city. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the city indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment. When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year's digest that last year's millage rate would have produced had no reassessment occurred.
The Douglasville City Council has recommended a millage rate of 7.211 mills. This is an actual increase of 0.30 mills from the previous rate. Without this tentative increase, the millage rate will be no more than 6.339 mills.
"As an example," Finance Director Karin Callan illustrated, "a home with a fair market value of $125,000 will have a tax increase of approximately $43.60 annually, or $3.63 monthly. A non-homestead property with a fair market value of $150,000 will have an annual increase of approximately $52.32."
The utilization of the revenue gathered from the millage rate increase will be three-fold. First, the city is close to completing a city-wide pay and classification study with Evergreen Solutions. The results and implementation of the study will bring all city employees and, particularly, city police officers to a more competitive level of compensation. In recent years, the Douglasville Police Department has been working toward solutions that would provide competitive salaries for its officers. The FY19 budget has allowed an entry-level salary increase for patrol officers to $44,000 annually. This adjustment puts the department on a comparable level with surrounding agencies and helps with officer retention issues.
Next, the city is moving forward with a number of redevelopment plans including the town green project set to be built on the former county jail site, neighborhood revitalization efforts in the Northside/New Horizons community, and the continued clean-up of the Old Mill Site. The Old Mill project is important for the community and will benefit from the newly formed economic development fund. The city has dedicated funds in the FY19 budget to complete the current environmental study and work toward the clean-up of the mill site for future development.
Finally, the Community Development Department is continuing to work with Jacobs Engineering to revise and update the city's Unified Development Ordinance. This ordinance re-write has involved internal and external stakeholders that will allow for a clear and appropriate interpretation of the ordinance and will allow the city to align with best practices of development within the City of Douglasville. This update has currently reached nearly 50 percent completion and will tentatively reach 100 percent completion early in calendar year 2019.
The budget adopted by the Douglasville City Council requires a millage rate higher than the applicable rollback millage rate. Before the city can set a final millage rate, Georgia Law requires that three public hearings be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions regarding the proposed increase. All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Douglasville Conference Center (6700 Church St.) on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. In addition, a subsequent public hearing will be held at the Conference Center on Aug.16 at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.