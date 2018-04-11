Douglasville man charged with child molestation

A Douglasville man is in custody at the Douglas County Jail after deputies accused him of performing sexual acts on a child.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Christina Clark arrested Dennis Henderson, 22, of Douglasville, last Friday. Between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday at 3875 Chapel Hill Road, Henderson performed two sexual acts on a boy under the age of 16, according to the arrest warrant.
The 22-year-old suspect’s home address is on Willow Brook Drive, according to the arrest warrant.
Henderson is charged with child molestation and aggravated child molestation. He made his initial court appearance on Monday morning where he was denied bond.
