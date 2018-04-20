Members of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) from across the state came to Douglas County Thursday morning to tour one of the county’s manufacturing industry's hidden gems.
Gail Moore, co-owner of Custom Plastics and More located in Winston, is the Northwest Chapter director of the GMA. She and the organization’s CEO Jason Moss were in attendance.
Season’s 4, a 200,000-square-foot industry located on Industrial Access Road in Douglasville, manufacturers and designs custom HVAC systems for industrial applications, operating out of two adjacent manufacturing facilities.
The employee-owned company began its niche manufacturing of industrial custom/specialty heating and air conditioning systems in 1971 as a division of Sewell Plastics, locating to Douglasville 20 years later in 1991, according to Kelly Sprayberry, vice president of marketing and product development.
The company employs approximately 150 to 200, based on its seasonal needs and generates $40 to $50 million annually in gross sales, Sprayberry said.
Seasons 4 President Saibal Sengupta led one of the two groups along the manufacturing path from start to finish. He explained that there are four assembly lines in each of the two buildings, and the first assembly of components begins after the welding process, from which they build a custom box for the system out of sheet metal.
Each unit is built to meet specific requirements, including humidity and temperature control, zone management, and other specialized environmental needs. During the tour, attendees were able to walk through the entire manufacturing, fabrication, engineering, wiring, piping, casing and testing process.
These aren’t single-family home HVAC systems. The systems made by Seasons 4 are utilized by airports, schools and universities, hospitals, supermarkets, hotels, malls and military installations.
Sengupta said the Gwinnett County School System is one of Season 4’s biggest customers, along with the Los Angeles Unified School District and Publix. He said most of the company’s business is repeat business.
The larger units take four to five weeks to complete, while smaller units might leave production in two to three weeks, he explained.
The manufacturing company sells its custom HVAC systems mainly in the United States, Hawaii and some in Canada, and while they do not do business internationally, Season 4 does sell to U.S. Army installations outside the United States.
Following the tour, GMA members were asked to comment on what they had observed.
Many liked that all of the units are made in the United States — some specifically liked that they were made in Douglas County.
One individual liked the fact that “high quality U.S. manufacturing is still kicking.” Another said he was impressed with the skill level of the employees and that they seemed “very motivated and passionate people.” One person described the impression of a “collaborative culture of employees.”
Seasons 4 is also involved in promoting workforce development within Douglas County.
On April 11, 125 graduating high school seniors from the five county high schools who are undecided in career paths, visited local companies, including Seasons 4, DeNyse Signs, Southern Aluminum Fabricators (SAF), Medline, Gordon Foods and the American Red Cross to help generate interest in an in-demand field after graduation, said Breezy Straton, workforce development project manager with the Development Authority of Douglas County.
It was a combined effort between local businesses, the development authority and West Georgia Technical College to help selected students discover career opportunities awaiting them among Douglas County industries and for industries to find a workforce among local job-ready individuals, said Straton.
Moore thanked Seasons 4 for allowing a group of students to come into their company and learn about career opportunities there.
“These students need to have a job by June 11,” she said, following a WorkReady Boot Camp to be held at West Georgia Technical College May 29 – June 8.
The next event of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance to be held in the West Georgia region is a tour of the company Chickmate, which manufactures “original chick feed dispensers.” It is scheduled to be held May 17 at 10 a.m. at 123 Evelyn Wade Boulevard in Buchanan.
