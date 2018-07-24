Special/City of Douglasville Patrice Williams was appointed as the city of Douglasville’s new Community Development Director at the Douglasville City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, July 17, 2018. Pictured, front row, from left, are Mayor Rochelle Robinson and Williams; back row, from left, Councilmembers Terry Miller and Sam Davis, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Segal, and Councilmembers Mike Miller, Chris Watts and LaShun Burr Danley.