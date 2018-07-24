Patrice Williams was appointed as the city of Douglasville’s Community Development Director at the Douglasville City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, July 17, 2018.
Williams was nominated for the position by Mayor Rochelle Robinson and the vote was unanimous by the city council in favor of her appointment.
“This is an excellent choice, madam mayor,” Mayor Pro Tem Richard Segal said of the appointment. “I’m so happy to see you make this choice.”
Originally from south Georgia, Williams earned both a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a Master's Degree in Urban Policy Studies and has worked in the public sector for nearly 20 years. Williams began her career with the Georgia State Capitol where she interned for both the House of Representatives and the office of the Secretary of State. Williams began her professional career with the Georgia Senate Information Office writing speeches and press releases for all 56 state Senators.
While working for the Georgia Municipal Association and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Williams gained firsthand knowledge of how policy directly impacts cities, counties, and their citizenry. As someone who has spent her entire career working for and building relationships with local government officials, state agencies, University System of Georgia officials, and companies throughout the state, Williams has also made time to volunteer with other organizations and nonprofits to use her skills and resources to help them further their missions.
Williams was most recently community development manager for Douglasville, and brings a wealth of knowledge to community development as well as extensive experience in grant writing and administration. This has been key to the recruitment of businesses to the Douglasville area, securing grants, and building strong business relationships both locally and statewide. Williams will continue focusing on those areas in addition to the management of the many aspects of community development within the City of Douglasville.
Williams stated, “This means a lot to me. I want to thank the mayor and council for your support and vote of confidence. I have enjoyed all of the different projects I have worked on in my five years with the city and will continue to work closely with the mayor and council to help move Douglasville forward.”
