DPD issues End of Year Report

In an attempt to remain transparent and be one with the community, the Douglasville Police Department released its End of Year Report earlier this month.
"What I'm most proud of is that the police department is transparent enough to generate that report and put it out to the public," Capt. Brad Stafford said. "I think people should be very proud of their police department and that we're working for [Police] Chief [Gary] Sparks, who decided that all that information should be made public every year so they could see what we're doing."
The use of force in 2017 (105 total cases) was down from 2016 (117 total cases) which includes zero total cases of using force, not within the policy as well as zero total cases of using force with a firearm. Force was only used in 10 percent of cases in 2017 as opposed to being used in 17 percent of cases in 2016.
The number of pursuits in 2017, however, increased from 2016. There were 25 total pursuits in 2017 versus 19 pursuits total in 2016. There have also been more officers involved in each pursuit. In the 25 pursuits last year, there were 45 total officers involved compared to 32 officers being involved during the 19 pursuits in 2016.
The number of reports written, arrests made, citations issued, and traffic stops all decreased last year compared to 2016. The number of calls received and accident reports increased.
For 2018, Stafford said he'd like to see the decline in reports continue to trend downward.
"I'd love to see the number of reports we take to go down," Stafford said. "I'd like to see the number of cases that our detectives work go down because that would mean that crime was being reduced and we weren't having to work so many different cases."
Preventable accidents are also a category that Stafford said he would like to see a decrease in. Preventable accidents are the car accidents where the blame can be placed on the patrol cars because they were driving too close or driving distracted, for instance. In 2017, the number of preventable accidents increased from nine to 17.
New officers in 2017 were given a total of 2,112 more training hours than the new officers in 2016. There was a less than 1 percent decrease in the number of officers with a minimum of some college from 2016 to 2017. There was a slight increase in the number of female officers on staff from 2016 (13 officers) to 2017 (17 officers).
For the complete report, including a breakdown of Douglasville's 2017 citizen demographics and a message from Sparks, citizens can visit https://www.douglasvillega.gov/DocumentCenter/View/7887.
