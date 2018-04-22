DPD set to host two community events

The Douglasville Police Department is set to host two events this upcoming week. On Tuesday, April 24 in the community room at the police department, there will be a town hall meeting on gang investigations in the Douglasville area and the rest of metro Atlanta. Then on Thursday, April 26, at the department's Community House of Hope on Hollis Street, there will be a prayer vigil held for the community.
The town hall is scheduled to have Lt. Ken Winklepleck from the DPD, Douglas County Assistant District Attorney Norman Barnett, and Sgt. Jesse Hambrick from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office speak.
"No. 1, we want our community to understand what the gang law is," Police Chief Gary Sparks said. "We want the parents to understand what the gang laws are so that they can watch their kids. They may notice something different in their kids of how they dress, their attitude, it may be an indicator. We want our community to know while riding around in the community, that if they see some things that they think may be gang oriented or gang-related, we want them to call us."
Last summer, DPD held an investigation and arrested a group of men on gang activity charges. The men were part of the local Block Business Music Group (BBMG), which is under the Top Shelf TV, LLC. After the arrests, multiple community members claimed the men were not gang members, but that they were only a part of a rap group. According to Georgia law, any group larger than three committing various illegal activities together can be classified as a gang, Sparks said.
"Look at the Girl Scouts," Sparks said. "Look at people in the choir. Look at fraternities. Now if they start breaking the law, if they start consistently breaking the law, then they'll be considered a gang."
The prayer vigil is going to be for a different occasion than the usual occasions for prayer vigils, Sparks said.
"Usually when people have vigils, it's after something happens," Sparks said. "So we want to have this vigil before something happens and involve the community, making sure that the community is responsible for itself. It's just a vision we thought of to help ourselves and also keep crime down. Get the community involved with the police, we're working together as one, our motto is 'We Are One.'"
There will also be a job and health fair at the vigil, Sparks said.
Although Sparks said a lot of his community programs, including the community enrichment program that meets at the community house on Hollis Street, are focused on the importance of spreading love, Sparks also said that law enforcement still needs to do its job.
"Don't take the kindness for weakness," Sparks said. "At the end of the day, we're here to fight crime and we're going to fight it. There are different ways to fight and we're going to be ready and willing to fight on each front. Whether it's community relations or if it's time to really get down because we've got a bad situation, we're going to handle it. We're capable to handle it."
The gang town hall will be the second town hall of the year hosted by the police department. DPD looks to finish the year with four or five total town halls, with another active shooter, burglary, and information meeting for business owners of how to deal with crime coming up for the rest of 2018. The business owner meeting is scheduled to be on June 19 from 9 a.m.to 11:30 a.m. The first town hall of the year was focused on the issue of human trafficking.
Sparks said the department works a lot with citizens dealing with mental health issues, but there aren't any planned events to talk about the issue yet from the department. There may be events addressing the mental health in the future, however.
