A pair of Florida residents is now behind bars at the Douglas County Jail after being charged with receiving a stolen vehicle.
Lisa Gaeta, 33, of Pompano Beach, Florida, and Christopher Poyner, 41, of Oakland Park, Florida, were arrested on April 23 between 10:43 and 12:18 p.m., according to the arrest warrant. Gaeta and Poyner were arrested on Interstate 20 at Tyson Road in Winston.
The suspects were in a Chevy Equinox with a Florida tag that they knew was stolen, according to the arrest warrant. The Equinox was the property of E-Z Rent-a-Car, LLC. The only relationship between the suspects that is noted in the report is that the two were riding with each other, Douglas County Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said.
Gaeta and Poyner made their initial court appearances on April 24 in Douglas County Magistrate Court where both individuals were denied bond.
