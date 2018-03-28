The staff at Jessie Davis Park is preparing for one of the more popular events of the year.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the park is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt. The first egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. for children who are 6-and-under. The second egg hunt will begin at 11:45 for children 7-12.
The event is expected to draw approximately 500-600 attendees, according to Douglasville Recreation Director Kendrick Davis.
“This is one of my favorite events that we do the entire year here,” Davis said. “This a very good community over here on the north side of town, which is now called New Horizon. They come out and they’ve pulled the support of everything that’s been done over here at Jessie Davis Park. We love to come over here and offer as many great resources as we can to have a great event.”
The event’s partners such as the local Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Psi Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, and Alpha Phi Alpha chapters are all helping hide the 4,000 eggs planned to be used on Saturday. In addition to the young participants looking for the eggs on the Jessie Davis Park football field, each child will be given an Easter basket. The goal for the year is to have 500 baskets for the park to give.
Event partner The Widow’s Son Lodge #4 is providing complimentary hotdogs and chips for the attendees. The Parks and Recreation Department is providing a bouncy house to accompany the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Polar Patrol ice cream truck. A truck to donate blood and many local vendors will also be on-site, Davis said.
“Easter weekend is definitely for family to get together and events such as this will definitely bring family together,” Davis said. “They create a bond from it. Once again, this is an event that children can grow up in, they have their own children and they can bring them back to the same event that they experienced when they were a child that brought those smiles on their faces. This is definitely what we’re supposed to be doing here within our Parks and Recreation Department and that’s what we enjoy doing.”
Donations for the Easter baskets are still being accepted through the morning of the Easter Egg Hunt. More vending opportunities are also available for the event. All interested vendors can contact the park at 770-920-3009.
