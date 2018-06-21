Word spread like wildfire Tuesday that legendary film icon and director Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper would be filming at the old Douglas County Jail that afternoon. As it turns out, the production company was also filming at the City Municipal Building earlier in the day Tuesday.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood is set to produce, direct and star in "The Mule," a Warner Bros. film in co-production with Imperative Entertainment.
IMDb lists a cast of other well-known actors including Michael Pena, Dianne Wiest and Laurence Fishburne as the film’s co-stars.
No release date has been set for the production.
Since early June, the production company has filmed scenes in at least seven different locations in Augusta prior to coming to the Atlanta area and Douglas County.
According to Variety, the film is based on a 2014 New York Times Magazine feature by Sam Dolnick and follows Earl Stone (Eastwood), a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive. What Earl doesn’t know is that he has taken a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel, and also” hit the radar of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates (Cooper).”
Douglas County Tourism Director Collin Cash is under a non-disclosure agreement with the production company, but provided limited information on the film project.
“I will say that I did not know that Bradley Cooper or Laurence Fishburne were involved in advance,” Cash said. “I suspected that Clint Eastwood would make an appearance at some point since a location scout had divulged that he was scouting for an Eastwood Production. However, as the representative for the Film Office, I cannot say anything else at this time.”
A handful of young adults sat under the shade of a tree across from the old jail to temper Tuesday’s heat, hoping to catch a glimpse of some of the actors as they pulled into the restricted area.
One of the young men said he and the others in the group were hoping to get Clint Eastwood’s autograph, stating that he had actually met the actor before.
“He’s really nice,” the young man said.
Buses, vans and cars of various sizes began rolling to the jail location late afternoon to begin shooting inside the jail, discretely dropping off the actors. Other buses rolled in with costumed actors dressed in shirts labeled DEA and others appearing to be members of a Mexican drug cartel.
From all indications, filming of “The Mule” wrapped up Tuesday night.
Cash added, “The production that was filming yesterday (Tuesday) is cleaning up today (Wednesday) and will not be back.”
