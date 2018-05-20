Elana Meyers Taylor has earned three Olympic medals.
On Sunday, during George Washington University’s commencement exercises, the Douglasville native was awarded an honorary degree.
Meyers Taylor earned an undergraduate degree from the school while on a softball scholarship. She later earned her masters degree while embarking on a decorated bobsled career.
There were 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students degrees at George Washington University ceremonies, which was held on the National Mall. With the U.S. Capitol providing the backdrop, there were more than 26,000 people attending the ceremonies, according to the university.
In her remarks, Meyers Taylor urged graduates to “keep dreaming” in reaching their goals.
She recalled failing to make the 2008 Olympic softball team. But credited her mother in suggesting that she tryout for bobsled.
From there, Meyers Taylor has won three medals - two silver and a bronze - in the sport.
Meyers Taylor won the silver at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February. She graduated from Lithia Springs High were she was a standout athlete.
