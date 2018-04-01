The Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration (BOER) ruled on Thursday afternoon that Democratic solicitor general candidate Rudy Harris will not be disqualified from the race because of an exemption to the one-year residency requirement law.
Since the Board of Elections and Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s office recognize solicitor general as an office of judicial nature, the one-year residency requirement when running for office in a county race doesn’t apply to the position, Board of Elections Chairman Bob Camp said.
The challenge to disqualify Harris came from fellow Democratic candidate, Christina Peterson, who said after Thursday's hearing that she plans to appeal the BOER's decision.
Harris bought a home in Fayetteville in May 2016, according to Peterson. However, Harris has been a resident of Lithia Springs since Nov. 11 2017, according to Peterson.
Harris, Peterson, and Sonya Compton have all qualified to run in the May 22 Democratic primary. The winner of the Democratic primary will move on to face incumbent Republican Matthew Krull in November.
“What I do want the public to know is who’s running,” Peterson said after Thursday’s hearing. “This guy has no ties to Douglas County. He’s never lived here, he just bought a home in Fayetteville. That’s the main purpose of this. Stop trying to pull the wool over Douglas County citizens’ eyes. I’m just here to make sure the people are protected. Regardless of if I was running or not, I’m a concerned citizen. I’m a voter. Make sure you know your candidates.”
Harris didn’t appear at Thursday’s hearing because he had cases that were called into trial this week, he said. Harris said after the meeting he asked the Board of Elections interim supervisor if the date could be moved, but the board’s lawyer advised that it was best to keep the original hearing date.
Attorney Suri Chadha Jimenez was present on Harris’ behalf to represent the candidate.
Jimenez opened his argument by reading a statement that requested Camp recuse himself from the hearing. Jimenez explained while reading the statement that Camp’s wife, Julie Camp, had an exchange with Peterson on Facebook questioning the legitimacy of Harris’ residency status in Douglas County. However, the board ruled that there wasn't a need for Bob Camp to recuse himself because the issues Harris raised weren't relevant to the hearing.
Harris believes Julie Camp had the Facebook exchange with Peterson to make sure “the least-qualified Democratic candidate” won the primary, so that Krull has an easier path to winning in November, Jimenez said, reading the letter to the board. The letter went on to explain that one reason Harris believes Peterson is the least-qualified candidate is that she hasn’t been able to keep a job over an extended period of time in the last few years.
“Ms. Peterson was fired from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for poor work performance after less than two years on the job,” Jimenez said in reading the letter. “Ms. Peterson left the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office after less than 10 months, under less than favorable circumstances.”
“The information he’s put out is inaccurate,” Peterson said after the meeting. “I have not been fired from all of my jobs. I’m not an angry black woman. Those are the things that he’s put out there, but you have to do that when you don’t have any real substance to yourself. So when I say ‘coward,’ if that is really what you feel about me, come here and say that in front of the people, rather than having an attorney represent you and say that on your behalf.”
The room for the hearing on the first floor of the courthouse was standing-room only, with approximately 30 people in attendance. A man from Harris’ campaign stood on the back wall of the room and recorded the hearing so Harris could watch it later.
On Friday afternoon, Harris told the Sentinel he’s satisfied with the decision the Board of Elections made.
“We are happy that the Board of Elections made the right decision,” Harris said. “I love being a resident of Douglas County. My wife has enjoyed every minute of the last five years that she has been employed as a prosecutor here in Douglas County. We are here to stay. We continue to truly be humbled by the outpouring of love and support we have received from the community. As always, I will continue to focus on the citizens of Douglas County rather than focusing on any other candidates.”
Early voting for this year’s general primary election begins on April 30.
