The race between three Democrats running for the District 2 Board of Education seat was narrowed down to two candidates Friday, as the Douglas County Board of Elections and Registrations (BOER) voted to disqualify candidate Ebony Star Baker on the grounds she does not reside in the district.
The race between the two remaining on the ballot, Democratic incumbent D.T. Jackson and fellow Democrat Urshla Fouch, will be decided in the primary since they have no Republican opponent.
Experience
Urshla Fouch was born in Chicago, where she lived until age 14 when she moved to DeKalb County and attended Avondale High School. She is the founder and CEO of Strides Horse Park TEMS, Inc., established in 2014, which helps people with various disabilities, convicted felons and veterans secure and maintain permanent employment.
"A different picture was shaped for me being from out west that I would like to bring to Douglas County," Fouch said.
Fouch serves as a member of the Douglas County Library Board.
She said under her supervision, Strides has successfully helped over 300 citizens obtain and maintain employment successfully to reduce at-risk and low-income family financial instabilities through meeting the needs for job development/job placement and permanent transportation.
"Under my supervision, Strides has employed over 40 people with a new career opportunity that includes health, dental and life benefits, decreasing the unemployment ratio in and throughout our local and surrounding area over the years," she said.
Incumbent D.T. Jackson, originally from Atlanta, has been a resident of Douglas County for 20 years. He has been married to his wife for 30 years and they have three children, two of whom graduated from the Douglas County School System.
He has served seven and one-half years representing District 2 on the Douglas County Board of Education.
"This has afforded me the opportunity to become knowledgeable regarding the system's budget," Jackson said. "Additionally, having taken over 60 course hours of training, I understand the roles and responsibilities of a board member. Many school systems can find themselves in litigious situations when board members do not thoroughly understand their role."
Challenges
Fouch said she sees locating consistent supplemental resources for Title I schools and meeting the needs of all at-risk and low-income students as a challenge, as well as providing a comprehensive-constructional and curricular program for all learners.
Jackson said because of Douglas County's proximity to the metro Atlanta area, maintaining quality administrators, teachers and staff have been and will continue to be a challenge for the district.
"Finding, hiring and retaining the best teachers and support personnel, as well as more parental engagement should be the system's priority," he said.
Goals
Fouch said that if elected, she would strive to improve all student achievement, continue to maintain and look for additional ways to build a thriving budget for District 2, ensure school policy is being thoroughly managed by the superintendent and engaging with students, teachers and local businesses to gain trust and resources.
She said she wants to ensure policy and procedures are being maintained effectively for all of the county's students -- special education and regular education.
Fouch said she would like to implement a Match Point SY Training Program with both populations of students collaborating together to decrease adaptive learning behaviors for special education and build awareness and training skills with the regular education through peer mentoring, as students transition from high school into the workforce at their level successfully.
She would also like to provide additional supplemental funds for District 2 schools to meet the need of at-risk and low-income students.
Jackson said that when he is re-elected, he will continue the learning process and work toward continuing to be the best representative of the school system, as well as the county.
"As a representative of my district, I have accomplished many tasks," Jackson said. "However there is still much work to do. I look forward to serving the board and residents of Douglas County for another four years."
