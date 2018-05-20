The primary election season has been anything but ordinary in Douglas County. Two local candidates have been disqualified by the county Board of Elections and Registration for not living in the districts they were running in. And the Democratic primary for solicitor general has been as heated as any in the past few election cycles.
But voters who haven’t already cast their ballots will get a chance to have their say on Election Day this Tuesday, May 22.
All 25 regular polling places in Douglas County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Douglas County. Voters will choose either a Democratic, Republican or Nonpartisan ballot and be required to show a photo I.D. to vote at their regular polling place.
Locally, voters who choose a Democratic ballot will have a choice between Sonya Compton, Rudy Harris and Christina Peterson in a countywide race for solicitor general. The winner of the Democratic primary will move on to the Nov. 6 general election to face incumbent Matthew Krull, who has no opposition in the Republican primary.
Peterson challenged Harris’ residency earlier this year with the BOER, which ruled Harris met the requirements to run for the job. Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain upheld the BOER’s decision that Harris has met the residency requirement. Meanwhile, Compton, who ran for office four years ago, has stayed out of the fray.
Two local school board races are on the ballot. In District 2, incumbent Democrat D.T. Jackson faces a primary challenge from Urshla Fouch. Ebony Baker will also be on the ballot for the District 2 race, but she was disqualified because the BOER ruled she does not live in the district. In District 3, incumbent Tracy Rookard is being challenged by two fellow Democrats — Larry Moore and Monique Rivarde. The District 3 race will be decided in the primary or a July runoff if a candidate doesn’t receive at least 50 percent of the vote.
Three seats on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners are also being contested in this year’s elections.
In District 1, incumbent Democrat Henry Mitchell and Republican challenger Nycole Miller do not have primary opposition, so voters will decide the race in November. In District 3, incumbent Mike Mulcare is not seeking a new term, leaving that seat open.
Republicans Leonard Amundson and Francisco Artley will face off in the GOP primary for District 3 Commissioner, with the winner moving on to face Democrat Tarenia Carthan in November. Andre London also qualified as a Democrat for District 3 but he was disqualified by the BOER for not living in the district. London lives in District 4 and is now waging a write-in campaign for that seat. Incumbent Republican District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider didn't draw any opposition from within her own party and will be the only person named on the ballot.
The Douglas County District Attorney will be on the primary ballot, with Ryan Leonard on the Republican ballot and Dalia Racine on the Democratic ballot. However, Leonard was recently appointed to the position by Gov. Nathan Deal for a term that ends in 2020 and votes cast for DA will not count.
Three local judges will get new four-year terms on the bench as a result of drawing no opposition including: Chief Magistrate Court Judge Susan Camp, a Republican, and nonpartisan Superior Court Judges Cynthia Adams and David Emerson.
Among Douglas County’s eight-member state delegation, three Democratic incumbents drew opposition from within their own party and those races will be decided in the primary or a July runoff if a candidate doesn’t receive at least 50 percent of the vote.
State Sen. Donzella James, D-Atlanta, is being challenged by Karen Ashley and Michael Glanton for the District 35 Senate seat, which covers parts of east Douglas and of south Fulton counties.
State Rep. William Boddie, D-East Point, is being challenged by Valerie Vie for the District 62 House seat, which covers parts of east Douglas and south Fulton counties.
State Rep. Sharon Beasley-Teague, D-Red Oak, is being challenged by Mandisha Thomas for the District 65 House seat, which covers parts of east Douglas and south Fulton counties.
Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, and Reps. Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville, Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, J. Collins-R-Villa Rica and Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, drew no opposition and will win new two-years terms in the General Assembly.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-13, who represents all of Douglas County in Congress, doesn’t have opposition in the Democratic primary. However, two Republicans, David Callahan and Femi Akinkugbe, will square off in the GOP primary, with the winner moving on to face Scott in November. Libertarian Martin Cowen is also collecting signatures to get on the ballot for the congressional seat.
In addition to local races, there are several competitive statewide races including governor, where Deal is term-limited, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and state school superintendent.
For more information and to view sample ballots, visit the Douglas County government website at www.celebratedouglascounty.com, click Departments at the top of the page and then Elections and Voter Registration. Links for Absentee Ballot and sample ballots are on the right side of the Elections and Voter Registration page.
For additional help, visit the Voter Registration Office on the first floor of the Douglas County Courthouse, call the Voter Registration Office at 770-920-7213 or email them at bdofelections@co.douglas.ga.us.
