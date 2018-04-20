ELECTION 2018: SOLICITOR GENERAL Krull makes case for re-election at 'Chat and Chew'

The incumbent Republican candidate for Douglas County Solicitor General got his chance to speak to the public at Blu Rose Art Bistro on Tuesday night. Matthew Krull is currently waiting to see who his Democratic opponent is going to be in the November general election.
“I think the message of what we’re doing in the solicitor’s office of affecting people’s lives in a positive manner, was showcased tonight,” Krull said after the event. “I think I may have swayed some voters, some undecideds and I hope to continue to do that.”
The three Democratic candidates — Christina Peterson, Sonya Compton, and Rudy Harris — are almost a month out from the May 22 primary. Early voting begins on April 30. The winner of the Democratic primary will move on to face Krull, who faces no opposition in the Republican primary.
The race between the Democratic candidates is heating up, with Peterson challenging Harris’ candidacy based off of his residence. Harris recently bought a home in Fayette County in May 2016 but rented a property in Lithia Springs in November 2017.
In a hearing with the Board of Elections and Registration, Harris was ruled to be an eligible candidate because the one-year residency requirement to run for county offices doesn’t apply to solicitor general due to its judicial nature.On April 25, Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain is scheduled to review the Board of Elections' ruling. Harris has denied not meeting residency requirements.
The back-and-forth going on in the Democratic primary race is something that Krull hasn’t been paying much attention to, he said.
“They’re all attorneys, I take them as all serious candidates,” Krull said. “Whatever they’ve got going on, I’m not even paying attention to it right now because I have my own message to get out there. To be honest, I still have a job, I have to run the solicitor general’s office on a day-to-day basis.”
Krull spoke for over an hour to the residents who attended Tuesday night’s event, which was about 40 minutes longer than the three Democratic candidates spoke during their panel last week.
He focused on one particular success story that he witnessed from one of the alternative courts that he has worked with since becoming the solicitor general. Simone was a long-time drug addict who completed the alternative court program and has since acquired her G.E.D. and is scheduled to begin taking college courses at the end of this month, Krull said. Simone was one of many people who thanked Krull for the job he’s done in office since becoming solicitor general.
Two of the Democratic candidates, Compton and Harris, showed up towards the end of Krull’s event to mingle with some of the attendees. Peterson was not at the venue as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. The “Chat and Chew” series with candidates in the upcoming elections will continue in the upcoming weeks, event organizer David Good said. The next candidates who will speak during the series has yet to be announced publicly.
