In its fifth year, Arbor Station Elementary School English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher Sheila Clackum has held a day for her students to celebrate and embrace each other’s different cultures.
On Friday, the group of 39 ESOL students who represented a United Nation-like assemblage, shared what they’d learned about differing countries, performed a song and dressed in native costumes before parents Friday afternoon during an International Day celebration.
“Sheila Clackum, the ESOL teacher, has been doing this for several years,” said Arbor Station Principal Melissa Joe. “The parents love it and the kids love it. We get a lot of parents taking part in the International Day and providing food for the event.”
The school’s Parent, Teacher, Student Organization (PTSO) lends a lot of support to the program as well, said Joe.
“A PTSO mini-grant paid for the costumes,” she said, “and the parents provided the food.”
And such food it was. Rice with chicken from Syria, honey chicken from China, a fish pie from Gambia, tamales and empanadas from Mexico — and more. Plates were piled high with different cultural tastes the students — along with parents, staff and guests —were eager to explore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.