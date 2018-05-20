Food Truck Fridays
Fridays May 4 through Sept. 21
Food Truck Fridays are back!
The event will occur throughout the summer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer University Douglas County Campus parking lot, 975 Blairs Bridge Road, Lithia Springs, GA. Food Truck Fridays are sponsored by Mercer University, City of Douglasville, and the Douglas County Economic Development Authority. Refer to the image for specific dates. Contact: Breezy Straton 678-838-3665, bstraton@developdouglas.com, or https://www.facebook.com/groups/467664650249037.
Midway United Methodist Church: Grief Share
Every Friday
Grief Share is a support group that helps with the grieving process of the loss of a loved one. Meetings are held on Fridays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Midway United Methodist Church annex at 1950 Midway Road, Douglasville. Free and light refreshments provided. Contact Linda Jackson at 404-790-0475 or email rjjaxon1@juno.com.
CAC: The National Open Visual Arts Show
Thursday, April 26 - Friday, June 15
The National Open Visual Arts Show is now accepting submissions until June 15. This annual art competition is open to artists across the US. Artists are welcome to submit up to 3 pieces each. Early Bird discount is $5 off regular submission fee until March 30th. CAC members also get discounts. NOVAS 2018 exhibit will open on September 6th, 2018. For more information, contact Emily Lightner at 770-949-2787 or email info@artsdouglas.org.
Cultural Arts Council: Douglas County Art Guild Exhibit
Thursday, May 3 - Friday, June 22, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County presents recent works by members of the Douglas County Art Guild during the months of May and June. The exhibit will feature recent works in a variety of mediums -- including acrylic, photograph, screen-print, mixed-media, fused glass, oil, and watercolor. The exhibit opens on Thursday, May 3rd and will remain on view through June 22. Gallery admission, tour and reception are free. If you're interested in a special gallery tour, please call the CAC to schedule an appointment. Contact Emily Lightner at 770-949-2787.
City Council Regular Meeting
Monday, May 21, 6 p.m.
The City of Douglasville encourages citizen participation in local government. Regular City Council Meetings are held on the 1st & 3rd Mondays with the Legislative Work Sessions on the Thursday before the Regular Meeting. City Council meetings start at 6 p.m. in the Douglasville Conference Center auditorium. Contact Kellie Hunter at 678-449-3106 or email hunterk@douglasvillega.gov.
GDOT Detour Open Meetings
Tuesday, May 22, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Georgia Department of Transportation will hold an open meeting to discuss the Detour Open House which is for the proposed bridge rehab at six locations over I-20 (Tyson Road, Post Road, Liberty Road, Burnt Hickory Road and North County Line Road) in Douglas County. The first meeting will take place at Mason Creek Middle School - 7777 Mason Creek Road, Winston, GA 30187 on May 22. Contact Clayton Bennett at 404-635-2889.
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Wednesday, May 23, 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Every two seconds, someone in America needs blood. First Baptist Church Lithia Springs is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, May 23rd from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm at 3566 Veterans Memorial Highway, Lithia Springs. Help to celebrate life by ensuring that patients in need get life-saving blood. Contact Sarah Fulton at 770-948-2126 or emailchurchfinance@fbcls.org.
First Time Home Buyer 101 Seminar
Thursday, May 24, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Thinking of buying your first home? Not sure where to start? Attend this upcoming seminar hosted by Tisha Curry, the Own Atlanta Real Estate Group and Jessica Wright-Jennings of Cardinal Financial Group on May 24 at Keller Williams Cityside, 7421 Douglas Blvd., Suite C, Douglasville. Contact Tisha Curry at 404-354-3846 or email tcurry@kw.com.
-- Compiled by Richard Grant, For the Sentinel
