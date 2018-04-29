Members of Douglas County’s faith-based community will have two opportunities for inspiration and prayer on Thursday, May 3, as the community joins together for the National Day of Prayer.
The National Day of Prayer is always held on the first Thursday of May.
The United Way of Greater Atlanta in Douglas County is holding its fifth annual National Day of Prayer United Way Shoebox Project Breakfast on Thursday beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The second event is an annual community-wide prayer event on the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse beginning at noon hosted by the Prayer Center of West Georgia.
This year’s Prayer Breakfast will feature actor, singer and philanthropist Palmer Williams, Jr. as the keynote speaker.
Williams is best known for his character, Floyd Jackson, on Tyler Perry’s TV show, “House of Payne.” He has also starred in many popular film and stage productions including Tyler Perry’s, “The Haves and the Have Nots” and “Madea’s Big Happy Family.”
In an article from Essence Magazine from 2014, Williams said faith has always played a role in his success.
“It's the foundation, the studs, the nails, the glue and the hammer,” he said. “Everything has been based on my faith. God has been faithful even when I haven't been. By being diligent and doing the things I'm supposed to do and even the things I'm not supposed to do and learning from that. Had it not been for my faith, I probably would not be here. I was once going through depression. I had gone through a failed play and it almost ruined me financially. I had gotten upside down in a rental property that I had purchased. I had to file for bankruptcy and just prior to that, my oldest daughter lost twins. I turned around and started having crazy thoughts of ending my own life. My faith is all I have. He has blessed me for being faithful.”
The National Day of Prayer United Way Shoebox Project Breakfast demonstrates the power of community involvement and celebrates the National Day of Prayer. Proceeds from the breakfast support the Child Well-Being Impact Fund, which addresses the needs of communities through partnerships that drive sustainable improvements in Douglas County, according to a United Way spokesperson.
It also supports the Shoebox Project, which provides much-needed items to families and children experiencing homelessness in our area. Each year this event continues to address the county’s most pressing needs.
Close to 300 people attended the Prayer Breakfast last year and over 800 shoeboxes collected at last year’s event. Those wishing to donate shoeboxes may drop them off at Synovus Bank at 6500 Church St. in Douglasville.
Tickets are still available for the prayer breakfast by visiting https://goo.gl/K3V6ds online or by contacting Terence Coursey, county engagement director for Paulding, Cherokee and Douglas counties, at 678-623-2883 or tcoursey@unitedwayatlanta.org.
At noon, another National Day of Prayer Observance will be held at the front steps of Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Dr. The prayer observance is free and open to the public. The service will last one hour.
In the event of rain, the event will be held inside the courthouse in Citizens Hall.
According to Ned Fowler of the Prayer Center of West Georgia, this marks the 18th year that the community-wide prayer event is being held in conjunction with the nationwide National Day of Prayer. It is being sponsored by the Prayer Center of West Georgia, a nondenominational prayer organization that was formed in the 1990s.
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones will open the prayer service with a word of welcome. Speakers include State Rep. Micah Gravley; Pastor Edwin Ford, Crossroads for Life Ministries; Pastor Dave Divine, The Church at Chapelhill; Pastor Mark Evans, Believer’s Church; Magistrate Court Judge Barbara Caldwell; Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain; and local attorney Joe Fowler.
“What we have found in the past that this event and other events like this, is that it creates unity in the body of Christ,” said Ned Fowler. “It is more important than ever before that churches lay down denominational barriers and join together for the cause of Christ. This community needs to see the church as one and not divided.”
He said, “While we will have traditional prayer topics we will also be praying for specific issues facing our community today. Some of those topics will include prayers for the family, our youth, abortion, judicial and governmental system, law enforcement, personal corruption, the church and more.”
He said, “This truly will be a day of prayer, because the United Way is holding their fifth annual Prayer Breakfast that day as well. How blessed we are to live in a county and a nation where a community can unite in prayer openly and unashamedly.”
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
Each year since its inception, the president has signed a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.
