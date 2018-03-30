The Douglas County UGA Extension Services and the American Cancer Society will be sponsoring two sessions of "Cooking for a Lifetime," a cancer prevention cooking school, for women ages 21-64 with no or inadequate health insurance.
This will be a fun evening of information, recipe tasting and prizes, according to Susan Culpepper, Family and Consumer Science Extension Agent, targeting women who have never been or have been rarely screened for breast or cervical cancer.
The event is co-sponsored by the American Cancer Society who is providing funding for the program through a grant. During the program, participants will learn about reducing risk of cancer; who should get screened for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer and how to get screened. Participants also will receive a free cookbook and entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card.
There will be two sessions offered at the Douglas County UGA Extension office at 6279 Fairburn Rd. in Douglasville. The first session will be held Thursday, April 12 at 6 to 8:30 p.m.; a alternate second session will be offered on Tuesday, June 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. To sign up, contact Susan Culpepper, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent at 770-920-7224 or email uge2097@uga.edu.
