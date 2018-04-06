The memorial airplane at Hunter Park in Douglasville is getting a facelift.
The F-105 model, which sits just next to the new Military Honor Garden, is being restored by Ponsford, Ltd. The F-105 model has been in Hunter Park since 1994, according to Parks and Recreation Director Travis Landrum.
Hunter Memorial Park was named after the first Douglasville native who died in the Vietnam War, Robert “Jerry” Hunter. Hunter flew in a F-105 while in battle, according to local historian Lisa Cooper.
This week, history preserver Gordon Ponsford has been working to restore the F-105 model back to its original condition when it was first unveiled at the park in the '90s, while also making the plane look how it did during the Vietnam War.
“Each project has its own unique mindset,” Ponsford said. “You research first who the pilot was and what’s its representing. We get with the Air Force Heritage program and find out all the information on it we can. ... That kind of directs what it's supposed to look like. Also talking to vets who walk by and are associated with these planes and they tell you their stories of when they were associated with these [planes].”
The veterans in Douglasville have been very helpful during this restoration, Ponsford said. His company travels around the entire country preserving artifacts, such as the Titanic or the King’s Bible that Barack Obama once used to be sworn-in as president. After this F-105 model is restored at Hunter Park, Ponsford’s next project is at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The F-105 holds great meaning to Douglasville citizens, including Councilman Mike Miller, who previously told the Sentinel that the plane represents a memorial for him in multiple ways. Miller’s father, who served in the Air Force for 28 years, died when Miller was still a child.
“Most of what I knew about him was this little airplane that once sat on his desk,” Miller said previously. “It was an F-105, which didn’t really make that much difference to me, I was a little kid. We moved up here when I was younger … and we came to Hunter Park, where there was an F-105. This memorial meant a lot to me as a child. It was a playdate with my dad.”
The creation of the Military Honor Garden was also inspired by another fallen Douglasville soldier. Sgt. Joshua Bowden died serving his country in Afghanistan in 2013. The garden was built in front of a tree planted in his memory at the park.
“We thought, ‘Why just plant a tree?’,” Keep Douglasville Beautiful Executive Director Chan Weeks said previously. “We need something that represents how we as Douglas County citizens, Douglasville citizens, feel about our community as far as men and women serving the military and how much that means to us. They’re putting their lives on the line. They’re sacrificing so much, by being away from families.”
