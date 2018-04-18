Three people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
Between the hours of 12:51 a.m. and 2:45 a.m., Laura Drake, 25, of Acworth, Brian Skeens, 31, of Dallas, and Benjamin Parker, 30, of Acworth, were all arrested for possession of cocaine and drug-related objects, according to the arrest warrant.
Dep. James Barber from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office made the arrests on Thornton Road and Waterway Circle in Lithia Springs on Saturday morning.
Behind Drake's seat, a prescription bottle of Xanax was found with two pills inside and crushed white powder, according to the arrest warrant. A glass pipe with crack cocaine residue inside was also found behind the seat.
A glass pipe with crack cocaine residue was located in the air vent on the dash directly in front of Skeens, according to the arrest warrant.
Behind Parker was a glass pipe with crack cocaine residue inside and an orange container with a white substance inside were found, according to the arrest warrant. Xanax, as well as a needle in the air vent directly in front of the driver seat that contained a liquid inside the needle, were also found, according to the arrest warrant.
All three individuals made their initial court appearances on Monday morning. Drake was granted a bond of $8,000, Skeens was granted a bond of $4,000, and Parker was granted a bond of $8,000, jail records show.
