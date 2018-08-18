Filming still strong in Douglas even as state falls from top spot

Georgia’s’ reign as the No. 1 filming location in the world may have come to an end, according to a report Monday in the Atlanta Business Chronicle. However, Douglas County’s film industry is still going strong, said Collin Cash, tourism director and film coordinator for the county.
“We’re doing great,” she said. “It’s huge.”
Cash said she gets at least three calls a week from scouts, although not all come to fruition.
Douglas County has received its share of Georgia’s film production wealth over the last few years and continues to do so, despite speculation as to whether the county’s film industry will remain as strong since Douglas County sold its filming goldmine of the old county jail to the city for development.
“The jail is just one component,” Cash said. “We’ll lose what’s been going on at the old jail, but I think what’s going to go on will be good for the community in the long run. Things are still thriving and will continue after the old jail is gone.”
Cash said that even though the city has purchased the old jail, she will still be the point person through the end of the year — and the jail will be used for filming in the meantime.
“The film industry in Douglas County will not dry up because we’re losing the old jail,” she said. “It is going on constantly.”
In fact, the film business in Douglas County is still in high demand. Cash said she continues to bring in new entities willing to work with film companies for locations.
Recently, she had a conversation with the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority regarding use of the Dog River Reservoir as a filming site.
She said that Champ’s Clocks — although a private properrty— had reached out to her at the film office regarding film projects they have been involved in.
Although in the city of Villa Rica, Cash has been working on filming opportunities at Pine Mountain Gold Museum, which is located in western Douglas County.
Cash said there are a number of projects are set up in the county to begin filming in September, October and November, possibly involving Netflix and a major motion picture with Warner Bros.
An upcoming indie film, “First Reunion,” will be shot in Douglas County. Its tag line is “Is it ever too late to be a father?” and the synopsis is about a father who meets his son when both are on death row.
Another movie based on a true story will be filmed in Douglas County. It is about “a young Harvard law grad who travels to Alabama to work for a nonprofit innocence project to overturn some wrongful death row convictions and finally achieves justice.”
Cash said that right now, the old jail attracts a lot of those types of productions to be filmed in Douglas County.
“We have a lot of opportunities for many kinds of productions in the county,” she said. “We’ve been fielding requests for Boundary Waters and Deer Lick — plus we get lots and lots of calls that we refer to the city.”
She said she also gets calls for other favored movie filming locations, such as Sweetwater Creek State Park in Lithia Springs.
Cash has been working with Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson to secure use of a courtroom in the city's municipal court at the Douglasville Police Deparment — as courthouses are in high demand by scouts.
Georgia has been toppled from the throne as the top No. 1 filming location in the world by Canada based on a study conducted of the 100 top-grossing feature films released in 2017, according to FilmL.A. In fact, the study shows that Georgia is tied with the United Kingdom for the second spot for top domestic films produced, although Georgia still hosted more 2017 top box office earners than any other U.S. city, the report concluded.
Of the 2017 movies shot in Georgia, “Guardian of the Galaxy 2” topped the list with an estimated $200 million budget. “Baywatch” came in with a $65 million budget followed by “All Eyes on Me” at $40 million and “Baby Driver with a budget of $34 million. The lowest budgetary top box office film in Georgia was “Gifted” at $7 million, FilmL.A. reported.
Georgia’s boost into the top spot in film production was the result of a state film credit signed into law in 2008, which gives productions up to a 30 percent tax break for filming in Georgia.
