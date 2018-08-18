Filming still strong in Douglas even as state falls from top spot

Michelle Crist/Special

Word spread like wildfire June 21 that legendary film icon and director Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper would be filming at the old Douglas County Jail that afternoon. As it turns out, the production company was also filming at the City Municipal Building earlier that day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood was set to produce, direct and star in "The Mule," a Warner Bros. film in co-production with Imperative Entertainment.