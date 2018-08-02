NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity will dedicate the first home located in the first-ever all Veteran Habitat neighborhood in the state, called “Veterans Place" on Saturday, Aug. 4. The house is located at 8409 Military Way in Veterans Place in Douglasville.
Sponsors include The Home Depot Foundation, Lockheed, Cato Fashions, St. John Vianney Catholic Church and St. Theresa Catholic Church, Hamilton State Bank, Stallings Insurance, First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville and the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority.
The house will be dedicated to Lester Roberson, veteran, United States Marine Corp. Roberson was born in Saginaw, Michigan. He graduated from Saginaw High School and started college before deciding to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served as a Warehousemen before being medically discharged.
“I am very appreciative and thankful for Habitat giving me the opportunity for a new life,” Roberson said.
“We appreciate the opportunity to help this retired Marine veteran to get in to a home,” said Cindy Poole, Hamilton State Bank. “The soon-to-be homeowner was right there working side-by-side with us. It was our pleasure to assist with a project that gives back to those who have served our great country.”
Plans call for eight homes. Veterans Place is located on four acres which NW Metro Habitat purchased in 2016 from the Douglas County Housing Authority.
According to David McGinnis, NW Metro Atlanta Habitat President & CEO, “Out of 1,300 affiliates nationwide, we are one of two affiliates embarking on a military-only neighborhood.”
Volunteers worked for nine consecutive Saturdays alongside the homeowner.
