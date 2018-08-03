Five people have been arrested in connection with a murder earlier this year on Anneewakee Falls Parkway in Douglasville.
Barry McClain, 22, Rodney Berry, 22, Erica Curry, 18, Kenneth Drake, 18, and Kenneth McClary, 20, are all charged with murder and other offenses, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a press release.
The five are charged in the death of a still unidentified male, who was found shot in the early hours of May 30 next to the Anneewakee Trails clubhouse.
Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said in May immediately after the incident that the male suffered a single gunshot and was transported to WellStar Douglas Hospital where he died.
Hambrick said the man was conscious when he was first found but it wasn’t clear whether the victim was able to identify his alleged attackers before he died.
During the initial investigation, deputies learned there were several other suspects present during the shooting who fled the scene prompting a hasty initial follow-up, the sheriff’s office said in Friday’s release.
During the follow-up investigation, it was learned that the night of the incident the shooting victim was with at least four other persons, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators were able to identify and locate all the suspects involved in the incident.
McClary was the first to be charged and arrested and on July 18, 2018 was brought to the Douglas County Jail. McClary is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains in the Douglas County Jail without bond, according to jail records.
The other four were taken into custody on Aug.1, 2018 and those suspects are charged with murder and aggravated assault. The four suspects have made their first appearances before a superior court judge and are currently being held at the Douglas County Jail without bond.
