Vandals broke into a Lithia Springs church on March 24 and set it on fire, destroying food A Gift of Love ministry had intended to use to feed more than 2,000 Douglas County students over spring break. The volunteer ministry prepares bags filled with food to feed needy students over spring break.
The suspect or suspects broke into Lithia Springs Church of God gym, tagged it with gang graffiti and mixed chemicals in a trashcan to accelerate the fire, according to Portia Lake, spokesperson for Douglas County Schools. They doused all the tables containing the food with the chemical mixture. Before they doused the food with the chemicals, the vandals stopped and made themselves a big meal.
The sprinkler system contained the fire, but nine days of spring break meals for 459 students in 21 Douglas County schools was lost, Lake said. Also lost was a special donation of boxed meals that was going to help feed 2,000 students in four additional county schools that have a high number of students on free and reduced lunch.
After the initial notice of the vandalization became public in a call for donations, the meals were delivered on Thursday morning for students to take them home Friday before spring break. However, the church still needs to restock food for the students after spring break. Anyone desiring to help can bring food or monetary donations to A Gift of Love at 3900 Veteran's Memorial Highway in Lithia Springs.
Food items needed include canned pasta and soups, canned meats such as tuna, chicken and beanie weenies. Also needed are instant oatmeal and grits, other individual cereal packs, ramen, pop tarts and kool-aid packets. Any individually packaged snacks such as goldfish, popcorn, trail mix, granola bars, fruit bars, cookies, chips and fruit cups are appreciated.
The organization operates every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Brenda Kirk at A Gift of Love at 770-672-4707.
(0) comments
