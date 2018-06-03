Food Truck Mondays are back for business starting June 4

Prepare your taste buds for an epicurean delight, as Food Truck Mondays are back in downtown Douglasville beginning Monday.
The festival, which focuses on fine dining, will run June 4, 11, 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On the final Monday, June 25, the event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will be held in the old Douglasville police station parking lot at 6730 Church St. in downtown Douglasville.
The expected June 4 lineup of food trucks, according to Main Street Douglasville Manager April McKown, includes Cousins Maine Lobster, King of Pops, CattyWampus, Daddy’s Girl Gourmet Dogs, Big C’s Chicago Kitchen, Chef Q’s Soul Shack, NYC’s Finest Food Truck and Louisiana Purchase Island Chef Café.
The Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority will provide free, cold water at Food Truck Mondays.
This marks the third year of Food Truck Mondays, which are hosted by Main Street Douglasville.
In its inaugural year in 2016, Food Truck Mondays were held during an extremely hot July, but the heat did not dampen the crowds that waited in long lines to experience this brand new dining experience in Douglasville. That first year, approximately 2,000 people came out for Food Truck Mondays, said McKown.
In 2016, an unexpected number of as many as 500 people came out for the very first Food Truck Monday, despite sweltering heat, with some people waiting in line for more than an hour to get food at some of the most popular food trucks.
The organizers quickly learned that four food trucks and one dessert truck wasn't going to meet the demand for the crowds supporting the event. The next week, larger tents and more seating — plus free cold water — left the lunchtime crowd eager to come back for more culinary delights.
In its second year in 2017, the popular Main Street Douglasville event shuffled its month back to a cooler June and switched its mealtime from lunchtime to dinner in order to attract commuters who never got to enjoy the food truck dining experience in 2016.
During Food Truck Mondays in 2017, the number of people attending the series grew to over 3,000.
“This year the Main Street Douglasville program will host three lunch time food truck events and one evening food truck event with over 10 gourmet trucks to chose from each Monday in June,” said McKown.
Individuals can purchase a one of a kind downtown Douglasville T-shirt at Food Truck Mondays. The cost is $10 and all proceeds from these T-shirt sales go back to supporting downtown events, businesses and promotions.
