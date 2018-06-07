Kicking off its third year, Food Truck Mondays drew steady crowds during its 2018 opening day Monday in the parking lot of the old Douglasville Police Department at the corner of Church and Bowden streets downtown.
The event will continue Mondays through June 25, with lunch time hours on June 11 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner hours from 5-8 p.m. are set for the final event June 25 to let the out-of-county commuters come home to enjoy the Food Truck experience.
Despite the warmer temperatures, ample tables and chairs were in place so many lunch patrons could enjoy lunches out in the open, surrounded by music from a DJ and aromas coming from the assortment of food truck fare.
Others gathered under nearby trees to avoid the midday sun. Fresh cold water was in supply by the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority, which brings its large, colorful dispenser out to events.
The expected line up for June 11 is Carnival Food Truck, King of Pops, Sweet Treat Bar, Big C's Chicago Kitchen, Flatbread Bistro, Uptown Food Truck and Rio's Italian Ice.
