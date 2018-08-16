Teams across the state, including several Douglas County teams, open the 2018 football season this Friday.
Three schools — Chapel Hill, Douglas County and New Manchester — will play road games to open the season tomorrow night. The other two county schools — Alexander and Lithia Springs — open next Friday, Aug. 24.
“We are ready to go,” New Manchester coach Myron Terry said.
“We have been preparing all summer for this season,” Douglas County junior offensive lineman Josh Beatty said. “It is time to show what we have been doing. We know in the end that hard work will pay off.”
Chapel Hill will travel to Newnan while New Manchester will meet Pace Academy in Mableton for the season-opener.
Douglas County takes on defending Region 3-7A champion Hillgrove on Friday in Powder Springs.
Douglas County is the lone county team that enters the new season ranked by a couple preseason polls.
The Tigers are ranked No. 9 in the Class 6A ScoreAtlanta.com preseason rankings. Douglas County comes in at No. 10 in the Georgia Sports Writers Association poll.
“Most of the rankings are based on what happened last year,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “We are happy to start the season ranked because it shows that people are paying attention to what we have been doing. The main goal is to stay ranked. You want to be in the rankings at the end of the season.”
This will be the first time since the 2002 season that the Tigers entered the preseason ranked by any of the polls.
Last year, Douglas County finished 10-2 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. The Tigers were ranked No. 9 in the final GSWA poll.
It was the first time since 2005 that Douglas County finished ranked in the final poll.
“We have to go out each week and prove why we are ranked,” Douglas County linebacker Gibran Shannon said.
Chapel Hill will play what is considered the second-toughest schedule in Class 4A.
“I think our guys are up for the challenge,” Chapel Hill coach Justin DeShon said.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
• Chapel Hill at Newnan
• Douglas County at Hillgrove
• New Manchester at Pace Academy
Alexander and Lithia Springs open their 2018 seasons Aug. 24.
