Attending a Peggy Killian and Friends concert that will benefit the Love of Levi Foundation are two perfect reasons to get out of the house on Saturday night to enjoy great music and support a great cause
The benefit concert will be held at Irish Bred Pub in downtown Douglasville on Saturday, July 21 from 8 to 11 p.m. There will be no cover charge at the concert -- instead there will be a raffle for many goods and services and a silent auction. Irish Bred Pub will have a revised menu during the event.
Levi is the youngest son of Alyssa and Joey Goodwill. Levi is described as a "bright, tenacious three year old" who suffers from a rare form of muscular dystrophy and has many special needs.
The family's current, most pressing need is a mobility van to accommodate Levi's wheelchair.
The performer for the benefit, Peggy Killian or "P.K." as she is known, began her teaching career over 40 years ago. Her first teaching job was in 1971 at Marist School, which was an all boys school at the time. She came to Douglas County in 1972 teaching at Chapel Hill Middle School, leaving there in
see levi/page A2
1990 after 18 years to become the Choral and Spring Musical Director at Alexander High School. She stayed in this position for 15 years before retiring after the 2004-2005 school year.
Killian was Alexander High School's Teacher of the Year in 1994 and was selected as Star Teacher in 2002/
According to her biography, Killian was born in Chester, South Carolina and took piano lessons in elementary school, along with trumpet, guitar and voice during her high school years. .
While attending Brevard College, she played with the Asheville Symphony, received the Music Talent Award, and performed with the group "Bounty Three."
While at Chapel Hill Middle School she formed Pique & Company, a professional group of students, eighth grade through college age, that performed with various well known personalities. During the summers she performed at Six Flags Over Georgia in the Crystal Pistol shows both in the orchestra and cast. She has also played in local clubs and did studio recording work with different groups.
