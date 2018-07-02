Former Sentinel editor Mitch Sneed died Sunday night from injuries suffered in a car accident Saturday morning at the age of 57.
Sneed was critically injured in a two-vehicle accident in Alexander City, Alabama, Saturday morning. He was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he was treated for his injuries.
He died from complications at 9:33 EDT Sunday night.
Sneed was editor at the Sentinel from 2011-2014 and led the paper to first place in General Excellence from the Georgia Press Association.
Sneed left Douglasville in June of 2014 to take over as executive editor of the Alexander City Outlook, a daily newspaper in that city located on Lake Martin in central Alabama.
The Alabama Press Association recently announced that The Outlook earned 17 awards in the 2018 Better Newspapers Contest and is in the running in 15 additional categories. Sneed won 12 individual honors, including three first-place awards for feature writing and columns.
Sneed had success like that everywhere he went over a career that spanned more than three decades in journalism.
Arrangements had not been made as of Sunday night.
Check back for more including reaction from those in Douglas County who knew him best.
