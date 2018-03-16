Special Photo/Governor's Office Brian Fortner was sworn in as state court judge for Douglas County by Gov. Nathan Deal Wednesday as his wife looked on while his two sons held the Bible. Fortner served as Douglas County District Attorney for nearly four years. Prior to becoming DA, Fortner was solicitor general for Douglas County and also served as an assistant district attorney. Deal appointed Fortner to the judgeship, which became open when Neal Dettmering retired, March 1. After Fortner was sworn in as Douglas County's newest judge, Chieft Assistant District Attorney Ryan Leonard was sworn in as acting district attorney by Chief Superior Court Judge David Emerson. Leonard, a Republican, will face off with Democrat Dalia Racine in the November general election to determine who will serve as Douglas County's new district attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.