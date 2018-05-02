Fox News host Hannity owns property in Lithia Springs

It was revealed in news reports last week that conservative Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity has been over the last few years amassing large amounts of rental property, including a neighborhood of duplexes in Lithia Springs.
The subdivision in eastern Douglas County has more than 100 units at about 944-square-feet each.
In 2013, Hannity — through an LLC company SPMK XII, of which he was unnamed — purchased the Meadows property from a 2012 foreclosure, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Meadows was built in a former cow pasture near Lee Road in the 1980s by local business owner and developer Paul H. “Robbie” Robinson Jr.
According to records from the Douglas County Tax Office, on March 2013, the LLC owned by Hannity purchased the Meadows property from Robinson’s bank for $3.15 million.
The complex is managed by Henssler Property Management, a Kennesaw firm which is co-owned by another LLC called SPMK II. Hannity owns several companies that start with SPMK and are followed by Roman numerals, the L.A. Times reported.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hannity has accumulated a real estate portfolio worth about $90 million, mostly made up of rental properties in Georgia and six other states.
According to the L.A. Times, rents are rising all across the country, but longtime tenants in the Lithia Springs neighborhood Hannity owns said their monthly rent on their two-bedroom duplexes had gone up 50 percent over the last five years – from $650 to $1,000 per month.
Dan Immergluck, a professor at Georgia State University's Urban Studies Institute, told the Times that a rate increase of 50 percent since 2013 is "surprisingly high" and about double the rate of rentals in the Lithia Springs area.
Hannity defended his companies and real estate investments in a statement on his website.
"It is ironic that I am being attacked for investing my personal money in communities that badly need such investment and in which, I am sure, those attacking me have not invested their money," Hannity wrote. "The fact is, these are investments that I do not individually select, control, or know the details about; except that obviously I believe in putting my money to work in communities that otherwise struggle to receive such support."
