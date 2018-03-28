From cowboys and zombies, to art and jazz, April is the opening of festival season in Villa Rica. Everything kicks off the weekend of April 14, with back-to-back events at the Pine Mountain Gold Museum and The Mill amphitheater. The second annual Cowboy Festival will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Gold Museum, located at 1881 Stockmar Road. The event, which will have free admission, will continue through Sunday, April 15. The Festival concludes at 4 p.m. each day. There will be food vendors and lots of live music throughout the day. There also will be cowboy shows, and masked outlaws will be regularly robbing the Pine Mountain Scenic Railroad, to the delight of young children. Kids and their parents will also enjoy seeing demonstrations of mining, historic firearms, blacksmithing, and live animals. In fact, donkey Eeyore and the park's resident ox, Nugget, will have several meet-and-greets throughout the day. Three actors from "The Walking Dead" TV series will be on hand portraying their zombie characters from the show. While the festival is free to attend, train tickets are $5 each. Children under age two are free. Gold & gemstone panning is $5 per pan and larger family buckets are available. Museum entrance is $5 for adults, $4 for children 2-12, and seniors 55 and older. Children under 2 are free with an adult. All demonstrations, browsing the vendors, and live music are free! At the same time, in downtown Villa Rica, the ninth annual ArtFEST will be taking place at The Mill amphitheater, 106 Temple St., between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 14. This free event will showcase the works of approximately 50 talented artists throughout west Georgia, Athens, Marietta, Atlanta and other cities. The artists work in various media, including watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastels, mixed media, photography, drawing, pottery, sculpture, woodcarving and much more. Between 2,000 and 3,000 people are expected to attend this celebration of spring and creativity. There will also be lots of activities for children, as well as entertainment and plenty to eat and drink from food vendors at the event. The Villa Rica Main Street Arts Coalition sponsors the event, along with the city's Main Street program. The Mill amphitheater will also be the focal point on Saturday, April 21, for the annual Highway 78 Yard Sale. Villa Rica residents who live along that roadway are invited to clean out their attics and garages and put the items up for sale at the amphitheater between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. There is a $20 charge to register for each space, and there is a two- space limit. Those who wish to sell their items must be registered by 4 p.m., Friday, April 20. The fees can be paid at Villa Rica City Hall, 571 W. Bankhead Highway. Set up for the event is from 7 to 8 a.m. (no early birds, please.) One week later, The Mill will play host to the third-annual West Georgia Jazz Festival, which takes the Thomas A. Dorsey Stage from 4-10 p.m. on Saturday, April 28. This year's lineup includes four bands, including a headlining group direct from New Orleans, the birthplace of jazz. Scheduled to perform at the free event is David Pippin of Carrollton and his traditional jazz band Martini Caliente, the Southern Art Music Ensemble of Albany, Georgia, and the Serenata Band of Atlanta. The headlining group will be the Stooges Brass Band of New Orleans, which has performed across the country at such events as the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Bonnaroo and South by Southwest.