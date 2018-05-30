Education advocate and former Douglas County School System teacher Jeremy Noonan challenged the school system last week, stating that $500,000 had been axed from supplies in the proposed 2018-2019 budget, forcing teachers to dip into their own pockets for classroom needs.
According to Noonan, the item was cut from the proposed FY 2019 budget because the $500,000 went unclaimed/unspent this school year. Noonan also said that no funds have been budgeted for textbooks for the school system in the 2019 budget, which begins July 1.
“Is this a sign of efficiency,” Noonan posted online, “or of bureaucratic dysfunction, i.e. broken processes for distributing resources to classrooms?”
The budget process is still ongoing, said Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North. He said he has met with teachers and principals and he said he doesn’t want to levy a budget where the money is not being spent. More than likely, he said, those funds for supplies will be put back into the budget before the budget is finalized.
A second public hearing regarding the 2018-2019 budget will be held June 18 at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Douglas County School System Central Office at the corner of Highway 5 and Gurley Road.
North said he pulled the supplies funding from the proposed budget because of the way they were — or were not — being used.
“Sometimes principals are being such good stewards, we say ‘no’ when we should be saying ‘yes’ when teachers are in need of materials and supplies,” said North. “Some principals embody the responsibility to ensure that teachers have materials and supplies needed to be successful. Some are more restrictive in how they fund.”
North said that some principals take pride in not spending all of their funds, which means teachers do not receive the funds they need in the classroom.
He plans to initiate a different way of management that will give principals “a greater flexibility and discretion with the budget.”
“As a culture, we are changing,” said North. “I will spend three days training staff and principals this summer. The prior administration operated with a centralized management from the school district level. We are moving from centralized management to a site-based management.”
The superintendent said, “Every teacher will have what they need to be successful. If we don’t create an environment where teachers can be successful and don’t have the materials they need, it is unfair to hold them accountable in the classroom, with the parents and within the school system. It is fundamental for teachers to do a good job.”
Greg Denney, chief financial officer for the DCSS, pointed out, “The current budget reflects supply funds at the same levels they have been in prior years at this point in the budget process. Last year, after we received the digest totals, supply funds were increased by 20 percent. This is why looking at prior year budget to current year budget you see a decrease.”
Denney said the tax digest values are not in yet, but once they are received, the school board may elect to increase supply funds once again like they did last year.
Textbooks were not included in the general fund budget this year, Denney said. Textbooks and other learning tools had already been purchased through the current general fund and with ESPLOST revenue.
“During the tougher financial times, the board elected to purchase textbooks with ESPLOST funds versus general funds and that is the reason you do not see textbooks included in the general fund budget,” Denney said.
He said that with the state’s full elimination of austerity cuts this year, the school system has started moving some of the expenses for textbooks back to the general fund.
Denney said, “In the current year, we have bought out of the general fund middle school Algebra I textbooks for $21,447.33 and pre-calculus books for high school for $52,122.”
He added that out of ESPLOST this year, the school system has bought middle school “GO Math” textbooks for $692,925 and Envision Elementary books for $947,612.
Denney said the total textbooks purchased this school year totaled $1,714,106 and were funded by ESPLOST and the general fund.
Last year, he said, the school system spent $521,546 on textbook purchases from ESPLOST.
“It is also important to remember that during these years and the past several years the state has been changing the standards and there were not readily available resources to purchase that aligned to the state standards,” Denney said. “The district did not want to waste millions of dollars on textbooks that were not properly aligned to the state standards.”
He said that the school system has looked at and evaluated moving away from traditional textbooks and purchasing e-readers or other similar devices in which the textbooks are digital.
“Again, until the state has fully implemented the standards, the resources will not be available,” Denney said.
