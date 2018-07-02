Former Sentinel editor Mitch Sneed died Sunday night from injuries suffered in a car accident Saturday morning at the age of 57.
Sneed was critically injured in a two-vehicle accident in Alexander City, Alabama, Saturday morning. He was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he was treated for his injuries. He died from complications at 9:33 EDT Sunday night.
The Ford F-150 Sneed was driving was struck from behind by a Honda Accord at the intersection of Highway 280 and Highway 63 in Alexander City, according to the Alexander City Outlook.
“Mr. Sneed was stopped at the time of the collision,” Alexander City Deputy Police Chief James Easterwood told The Outlook. “His vehicle was pushed into the intersection.”
The rear bumper of Sneed’s truck was pushed under the crushed bed of the truck.
The Honda Accord sustained major damage to the front of the car and the driver sustained minor injuries.
Easterwood would not speculate as to the cause of the accident, according to The Outlook.
“The accident is still under investigation at this time,” he said. “We are still mapping the scene and collecting data from the vehicles.”
Sneed was a native of Clayton County, Georgia, graduating from North Clayton High School in College Park.
He was editor at the Sentinel from 2011-2014 and led the paper to first place in General Excellence from the Georgia Press Association.
Sneed left Douglasville in June of 2014 to take over as executive editor of the The Outlook, a daily newspaper in that city located on Lake Martin in central Alabama. He also oversaw four other newspapers in the region and several magazines owned by Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc.
The Alabama Press Association recently announced that The Outlook earned 17 awards in the 2018 Better Newspapers Contest and is in the running in 15 additional categories that will be announced later this month. Sneed won 12 individual honors, including three first-place awards for feature writing and columns.
Sneed had success like that everywhere he went over a career that spanned three decades in journalism.
In addition to papers in Georgia and Alabama, Sneed also worked in Indiana and Wisconsin.
Under his leadership, newspapers Sneed worked at were awarded more than 157 times for local news coverage, community service and fighting for the public’s right to know, according to the Alabama Press Association. Counting this year’s awards, Sneed has won 41 individual first-place awards for news and sports stories, features, columns, editorials, design and photography. He won the Alabama Press Association Photo of the Year award in 2017 for his picture of a brawl between the Alexander City mayor and a councilman after a meeting.
Sneed’s close friend Rodney Elrod, owner of Super Quick Towing in Douglasville, traveled to Birmingham to be by his side all day Sunday. Sneed had just been in Douglasville for a concert at Elrod’s house by country artist Ronnie McDowell two weeks ago. Sneed captured a photo of his friend receiving the Quilt of Valor for his service in Vietnam before the concert. The photo ran on the front page of the Sentinel the day of the accident.
In addition to being a top-notch journalist, Sneed was a big family man. He often wrote columns about his parents Roy and Joan Sneed, who predeceased him, his daughters Sydney and Jessica, and his wife Cyndi.
A column headlined “The older I get, the smarter Dad was” appeared in the Sentinel in 2012 and he signed it at the end with the tagline, “Mitch Sneed is proud to be the son of Roy and Joan Sneed, and serves as the editor of the Douglas County Sentinel.”
News of Sneed’s sudden death left former co-workers and those in Douglas County who knew him well in shock.
Leonard Woolsey, former publisher of the Sentinel, hired Sneed and promoted him to editor of the Sentinel in 2011.
“Mitch was one of the greatest pure journalists I’ve ever known,” Woolsey said. “Fair, firm, and a nose for knowing the truth from something else. That is all you can ask for from a journalist who wakes up each day trying to give his community his very best. And as anyone will tell you, Mitch always gave his community his best.
“Mitch will always be one of the greatest community journalists I’ve ever met. But beyond that I feel blessed to have known both the journalist and the man.”
Marvin Enderle, current publisher of the Sentinel, worked with Sneed during his last six months in Douglasville.
“Mitch was a hard-working community journalist who was devoted to his family,” Enderle said. “Mitch advocated for the communities his newspaper served and was passionate about transparency in local government. Our profession will miss Mitch.”
Haisten Willis cut his teeth in journalism under Sneed, working first as a news reporter for Sneed at the Sentinel and later as editor of the Villa Rican.
"Mitch Sneed was the first -- and still the best -- boss I've ever had as a journalist,” Willis said. “He hired me as a reporter for my hometown newspaper and promptly taught me everything I'd ever need to know about being a hard-working, tenacious, take-no-prisoners truth teller. I'm beyond shocked, beyond saddened to hear of his passing and will carry the lessons Mitch taught me the rest of my life."
Sneed thrived covering trials in Douglas County and got to know State Court Judge Brian Fortner well when Fortner was still an assistant district attorney.
“I was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Mitch Sneed,” Fortner said. “Mitch was one of the hardest working members of the media that I ever worked with and I considered him a friend. He was dedicated to seeking and reporting the truth. We didn’t always agree but I always respected him. This is a tremendous loss for anyone who had the opportunity to know or work with Mitch. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
Sneed got to know former Douglas County Sheriff Phil Miller well, often getting scoops on crime in the county because of the relationship Sneed knew he needed with public officials wherever he worked.
“Mitch Sneed was my friend,” Miller said. “He was a man of integrity, a damn fine newspaper man. He was respected wherever he went. Everyone who knew him will miss him and his candor. May God be with his family and friends as we mourn this great loss.”
State Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, worked closely with Sneed. Sneed often praised Gravley on the editorial page of the Sentinel for his accessibility.
“I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of Mitch Sneed,” Gravley said. “He was a friend and my heart and prayers go out to his family during this time of loss and pain. Mitch was always fair minded and I consider him to be reporter/editor after the truth. He pulled no punches in his reporting. He was a great dad and loved his family dearly. He will be missed deeply.”
Douglas County Solicitor General Matthew Krull was also among the many elected officials who knew Sneed.
“I always respected Mitch for keeping his word. It can be exhausting nowadays to try and sift through all the news that is blasted at us and determine what is credible and what is not,” Krull said. “But with Mitch, I always knew I could trust him and what he reported. I can’t remember the last time we spoke, but I now regret that I didn’t get to tell him how much I appreciated him.”
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson summed up her relationship with Sneed.
“Mitch was always kind to me and he reported the news fairly,” she said.
A visitation is planned for this Saturday, July 7, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. EDT at Faith Temple in Alexander City, Alabama. The funeral will follow at 4 p.m. EDT at Faith Temple.
