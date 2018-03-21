"The thrill of victory" without the "agony of defeat" could easily describe what the Special Olympics are about. There are no losers in Special Olympics.
A group of approximately 450 special student athletes from the Douglas County School System and 100 adult athletes from four agencies across Douglas County will meet in exciting feats of competition March 29, as all give their best efforts to be declared winners in the 2018 Douglas County Special Olympics.
This year’s Olympic games will begin with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and close around 1 p.m. at New Manchester High School, 4925 Highway 92/166 in Douglasville. The rain dates are April 10 or April 12.
Athletes from ages 3 to 22, representing 20 schools, will be competing within their age and gender in track and field events ranging from the 50-yard dash to the long jump, according to Sandy Brady, special education supervisor for the Douglas County School System.
"The theme on our shirts this year is "Peace, Love, Happiness," according to Brady.
“We will have the usual cotton candy and popcorn, Chick-fil-A cow, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, therapy dogs, arts and crafts and games for our LEAP special needs preschool,” she said.
Brady is no stranger to Special Olympics. She has worked as a teacher, volunteer or committee member who helps put on the event for over 20 years.
“There are a lot of people working behind the scenes,” she said, “that make it a community effort."
Brady was guest speaker Friday at the Kiwanis Club of Douglas County, which continues to be a major volunteer source and financial sponsor for the event.
The Special Olympics committee depends heavily on volunteers and financial support each year. Brady said they can count on the Kiwanis Club of Douglas County year-after-year to lend both its financial and volunteer support.
Retired educator and longtime Kiwanis Club member John Stone will emcee the event again this year. Stone is only the second individual to emcee Special Olympics since the first games in Douglas County began in the late 1970s.
The first emcee for Special Olympics was Thomas M. “Mac” Kilgore, who served as a state representative for Douglas County for 18 years.
The first Special Olympics in Douglas County drew only 35 special needs competitors.
The national organization, Special Olympics Inc., was founded in 1968 by the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver; in 1970, 500 athletes gathered at an Atlanta college to participate in the first-ever track and field event under the Special Olympics Georgia banner.
Shriver wrote the oath right before the first international Special Olympics. "Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."
According to Special Olympics Georgia, its goal is "to help bring persons with intellectual disabilities into the larger society under conditions whereby they are accepted, respected, and given the chance to become useful and productive citizens. When we achieve this goal through our sports program, we demonstrate that Special Olympics has a unique value: to show the world that every person counts and that every person can be something good when we work together."
Perhaps the most heartwarming part of Special Olympics is the group of volunteers each year from the local high schools, said Brady.
Brady said, “We get student volunteers from all of the high schools who serve as buddies to our students. Each student has at least one high school buddy. We have around 250 student volunteers from the high schools. It is good for them to work with students from their schools as buddies and friends. They see them in a whole different light."
“The student volunteers help bridge the gap with other students they do not know. In that way, they all develop friendships and relationships,” she told the Kiwanis Club members.
Brady said often the students are so inspired by Special Olympics they go back to school and volunteer in the classrooms. Some are inspired to become special needs teachers.
Those participants who cannot compete in track and field excel in developmental games such as bowling, racecars and tic-tac-toe toss. Students in the special-needs preschool LEAP program, in its third year, participate in the Special Olympics with their own games, said Brady.
Anyone wishing to volunteer is welcome, Brady said.
“We’ll find a place for them,” she said. “We always need people to cheer and be in the stands. The students get excited that we get more and more people from the community coming out and cheering them on.”
Those who would like to volunteer for Special Olympics should call Sandy Brady at 770-651-2077.
