GDOT holding meetings about bridges over I-20

The Georgia Department of Transportation is holding two public meetings for citizens to hear details and offer input about a proposed bridge rehabilitation project on six bridges over Interstate 20 in Douglas County.
The bridges are located over I-20 on Tyson Road, Post Road, Liberty Road, Burnt Hickory Road and North County Line Road. The bridge rehabilitation project will include bridge jacking, deck preservation, cap strengthening and painting the steel beams.
The first meeting will take place at Mason Creek Middle School, 7777 Mason Creek Rd., in Winston on Tuesday, May 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the second meeting will take place on Thursday, June 14 at Douglas County Multimodal Transportation Center, 8800 Dorris Rd. in Douglasville from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
State Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, represents House District 67, which covers much of the western part of Douglas County where many of the bridges affected or located. Gravley recorded a Facebook Live video from the Sentinel newsroom Thursday letting his constituents know about the proposal and the open house meetings planned.
In the video, which can be viewed online at https://goo.gl/efpPws, Gravley notes that the meeting next Tuesday is being held on the same day as Georgia’s primary elections.
He said he wasn’t sure why the GDOT decided to hold the meeting on election day, but encouraged people to vote and then get to the meeting for more information about the proposed bridge work.
“Make sure you get your voting done,” Gravley said. “No matter who you’re voting for, it’s important to vote.”
Gravley said the meeting is expected to be “informal” with no formal presentation. He said residents should be able to get information on where proposed detours are planned and when the work is expected to take place on each bridge at the meetings May 22 and June 14
“They are going to have officials there to answer any questions,” Gravley said. “There’s going to be a court reporter there. If you want to give a formal statement, it’s going to be recorded. You’ll be able to get information on the detours that are being proposed.”
If the public has any questions about the project, in addition to attending one of the open house meetings, they can also contact the project manager, Clayton Bennett, at 404-635-2889 or the environmental analyst, Kaelin Priger, NEPA planner at 404-631-1362 of the Office of Environmental Services.
