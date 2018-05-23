The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) held the first of two informational meetings Tuesday evening at Mason Creek Middle School for citizens to hear details and offer input about a proposed bridge rehabilitation project on six bridges over Interstate 20 in Douglas County.
More than 130 people attended the open house within the first 45 minutes, according to GDOT spokesperson Tori Brown.
The bridges requiring rehabilitation are located over Interstate 20 on Tyson Road where two bridges are affected, Post Road, Liberty Road, Burnt Hickory Road and North County Line Road.
The six bridge rehabilitations will include bridge jacking, deck preservation, cap strengthening and painting the steel beams, according to a representative from GDOT. The bridges will be raised anywhere from seven inches to 14 inches during the project, GDOT staff member Robbie Koirala said.
Bridge closures for construction will be between 30-45 days for each bridge, during which time detours or on-site traffic changes will occur to maintain access and safety. According to Koirala, the projects are expected to begin in the summer of 2019, when school is out.
Cindy and Brian Britt attended the open house late Tuesday afternoon. The Tyson Road residents won't have to take detours during the bridge rehabilitation "not like it will affect other people," Cindy said.
Alan and Lynn Tomberlin already live on a busy cut-through on John West Road, which poses its share of challenges as it is. It is one of the detours for the bridge work.
A second public meeting will be held on Thursday, June 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Douglas County Multimodal Transportation Center, 8800 Dorris Road, in Douglasville.
Citizens who attend the open house will see project displays for review and speak with GDOT staff that will be available to answer questions.
There are other options for those unable to attend the next meeting in June. In the meantime, the public will have an opportunity for questions and feedback and project displays and plans will be available for review at the website listed below for 10 days after the each Open House.
Comments may be submitted during the open house or by June 28 using any of the following methods:
• Online at www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Public/PublicOutreach.
• From the menu, select the county in which the proposed project is located (Douglas County) and click Go;
• Select 5/22 and 6/14/18 M005699 Bridge Rehab at 6 Bridges;• Click comment and follow the instructions.
• Mail your comment card to Eric Duff, Georgia Department of Transportation, 600 W. Peachtree St., NW, - 16th Floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30308.
Hard copies will be available at the Georgia DOT District office in Chamblee at 5025 New Peachtree Road as well as at the Georgia DOT Area Three Office located at 4125 Roosevelt Highway, College Park, GA 30349.
For more information on the proposed detours, contact the project manager, Clayton Bennett, at 404-635-2889 or the environmental analyst, Kaelin Priger, NEPA planner at 404-631-1362 or kpriger@dot.ga.gov.
