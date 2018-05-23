The Douglas County Board of Education held the first of two public hearings Monday night on a proposed Fiscal Year 2018-2019 budget stretching to $250.8 million. This marks a 7.98 percent increase over the current FY 2017-2018 budget that ends June 30.
A second public hearing and subsequent vote on the budget are scheduled for June 18.
Some 20 individuals attended Monday's meeting to gain information on the new fiscal year budget and provide input to the school board before it approves the final budget in June.
Two citizens gave public comment.
Joshua Barnett, a 2013 graduate of Douglas County High School and recent graduate of Georgia Tech -- a product of the gifted program in the DCSS -- spoke first, expressing concern as to whether the county's gifted students are getting an excellent education.
"Exam scores across an array of exams and grade levels indicates that too few students in Douglas County are achieving at the top levels academically," Barnett said. "We estimated the percentage of Douglas County's gifted scoring Distinguished Learner and compared that to the state's gifted population. Few Douglas County students earned the highest score in 23 or 24 exams. The rate was at least lower in 17 to 24 percent."
Jeremy Noonan summed up his comments to the effect that "academic performance of gifted students is low, and thus their needs are not being met. Therefore, there needs to be a more careful accounting that gifted funds are used for the benefit of gifted students."
This is not Noonan's first time presenting evidence to the BOE concerning how spending more in academic resources for gifted students can make a difference in academic achievement.
He explained that the school system receives extra money from the state in FTE funding for gifted students, but that the state does not require local districts to spend the money on gifted education.
"The low performance by our gifted students indicates the school system is not being a good steward of this money," Noonan told the BOE, "and you owe it to these students to use the money they bring in for their benefit."
Noonan said the extra money is intended to meet the unique needs of gifted students.
"Yet you've only allocated 65 percent of the extra revenue they bring in for explicitly gifted education," Noonan said, "and only 23 percent of the total FTE."
Noonan said he agreed with Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North that the budget should be "needs driven, not an arbitrary percent to be set, but on the need of teachers and make sure these funds are there for them."
North said the school system is focused on making sure the needs of the students are being met.
"We are trying to get teachers and principals not to think about 'gifted funding', 'special education funding," he said. "Do you care where the money comes from?"
North said, "We exceed FTE funding that children receive in the district with local funds to make sure every child and teacher has what they need to work from."
He said the school system is "taking care of needs -- not wants."
"This budget is committed and making sure whether you are a gifted student, an IB student, an ESOL student, a special ed student or a regular QBE student that you have more than what you need in order to be successful," North said during the budget public hearing, in rebuttal to Noonan's remarks.
Chief Financial Officer Grey Denney presented an overview of the 2018-2019 budget, saying he expected no changes between now and when the school board members vote in June.
He said that he doesn't expect to hear how the county's tax digest is doing from the tax commissioner until June.
"We usually don't get it until June," he said. "I hope to have good numbers by June 1, before we bring the budget back to the board for approval."
Local ad valorem revenue increases of almost 4 percent, or $2.8 million, and roughly $1.4 million in title ad valorem taxes (TAVT) sweetened the school system's revenue pot by 8.336 percent.
However, it was an increase in state allotment and teacher retirement system (TRS) revenues of 7.92 percent, or approximately $12 million, that helped the school system as it continues to inch back from the more austere days of the recession.
Austerity reductions have been eliminated from the allotment sheets for the first time since 2003, he said.
Health insurance revenues increased from the state by $521,640; equalization revenues increased $1.7 million; and Local Fair Share increased $139,718.
Denney explained that equalization puts poor counties on a more level playing field with richer counties so when when a county's tax digest goes up one year -- a good thing -- the funds could go down the next.
The school system is facing some significant expenditure changes with the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) employer share going up from 16.81 percent to 20.9 percent, with a projected cost of of $5.4 million.
Classified employee health insurance costs will increase by $150 per employee beginning Jan.1, costing the school system $385,800.
Step raises for all eligible employees are projected to cost the school system $1.72 million.
There will be additional teachers allocated in this year's proposed budget, with the lion's share going for 21 additional kindergarten teachers and 14.5 middle school teachers next year if the budget passes as it stands now. Grades 1-3 will get 13 new teachers, while grades 4-5 will be allocated five new teachers. Five additional teachers will be added in high schools.
Special education will receive an additional 19 teachers, although 14 of those have been moved from special education funding to the general fund and are not new positions. In addition, there will be 32 paraprofessionals, 20 in kindergarten classrooms and 12 in special education.
Six new high school counselors will be added, with 2.5 moved from special education and not new positions.
A number of the teaching position additions are a result of opening the Student Success Center and eliminating outside contractor Ombudsman. An athletic director position has been added, as well as a sign language interpreter.
administration positions
• One principal for Student Success Center has been added, but the position is budget neutral.
• DCSS has added five new assistant principals due to increased enrollment.
• DCSS is moving new elementary principals to 240 day contracts.
• DCSS is moving middle school principals to 240 day contracts.
