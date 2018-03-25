A young girl died and members of her family were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Lithia Springs on Thursday afternoon, according to news reports.
Officials said the fire broke out at 6100 North Sweetwater Rd. in Lithia Springs around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to WSB-TV.
A mother, father, and two kids were injured in the fire, Douglas County spokesman Rick Martin told WSB-TV. One of the injured children, a 6-year-old girl, later died, according to the report.
The house still smoldered a day after the fire on Friday afternoon. Toy cars, playsets, beer cans, an outdoor grill, a sitting chair, and four parked vehicles remained on the property as people paid their respects by leaving a flower and balloon vigil for the little girl.
The child’s memorial stands next to the mailbox, just in front of the yellow tape put up by first responders. The only noise that could be heard Friday in the area was the passing cars driving through North Sweetwater Road. A couple of vehicles slowed down and observed the obliterated property and some drivers even took pictures with their cell phones.
Martin told the Sentinel late Friday the county is "waiting to get information from the sheriff's office before releasing any further information."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.