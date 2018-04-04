On Saturday, March 24, Douglas County Girl Scout Troop 6647 gathered together for a ribbon-cutting of the Little Free Library, which was installed at Clinton Nature Preserve. Although it was a bit chilly, eight of the troop members were present for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The Little Free Library was designed and built by one of the Girl Scout's granddads and then the fathers helped with the library transport and installation. The girls did the sanding and painting.
The idea came about as a result of a discussion during a Junior League meeting to place an Little Free Library outside of the play garden at Clinton Nature Preserve, which the Junior League is responsible for building, said Heather Scott, Junior League member and troop leader of Girl Scout troop 6647. She suggested asking the Girl Scouts to take on the project.
"We're an organization for women focused on women doing service to the community," Scott told the Junior League members. "We should ask the Girl Scouts. Our girls can do it."
And that is how the partnership came about, she said.
Additionally, the Junior League donated some books for the library, Scott said.
Immediately after the ribbon-cutting, some of the troop members participated in the 2018 Botanical Boogie 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. The 11th Annual Botanical Boogie 5K and one-mile Fun Run is held every spring at Clinton Nature Preserve in Villa Rica/Winston. The race is presented by the Junior League of Douglas County and all proceeds benefit Douglas County charities.
After the ribbon cutting ceremony and Botanical Boogie run, two of the Girl Scouts headed downtown together for the March For Our Lives protest march.
Girl Scout Troop parent Jackie Asare said, "We're often asked what the troop does beyond selling cookies and this is an example of great collective teamwork benefiting the community that our girls can share. We'd also like for people to donate books to the Little Free Library so that children that may be less fortunate can build up their book collections."
