It’s Father’s Day weekend, and for many dads and their families, casting their fishing lines in hopes of catching a big one is the perfect way to relax and unwind.
Luckily for Douglas Countians, the top place to fish in the state, according to one group, is right in our backyard.
The Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, a national nonprofit aimed at increasing participation in fishing and boating, recently released their list of “2018 Top Mom-Approved Places to Fish and Boat in the U.S.”
The group chose Douglas County’s own Sweetwater Creek State Park as the “top mom-approved” place to fish and boat in Georgia.
The group wrote: “Just minutes from downtown Atlanta, Sweetwater Creek State Park is home to the 215-acre George Sparks Reservoir, a popular fishing spot nestled in this peaceful grove of wilderness. Fishing boats, canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and pedal boats are all available to rent onsite.”
“We have put in a lot of time, money, and resources trying to help the fish population and the anglers,” H. Smith McCullough III, manager at Sweetwater Creek State Park, said Thursday. “Just this week we have added 60 fish attractors around the shore line to help give the fish a place to hide and congregate. We are also helping the fish population by working with fisheries and stocking the lake. Just this year fisheries have stocked the lake with thousands of bass and bream, and we have two special events that have stocked the lake with catfish as well.”
In addition to the reservoir, most locals know that Sweetwater Creek itself, especially toward the rapids, is also a great spot to catch fish in the park.
McCullough said Assistant Park Manager Royce Johnson told him recently: “there are no secret spots in our lake to fish. Fishing is a strategy game.”
He added it’s also a great place for kids to try fishing and to catch their first fish, which Johnson’s son did recently.
“We even take your picture and put it up on our Wall of Fame in the Bait Shop,” McCullough said.
McCullough said the Bait Shop has a “great variety and selection of different lures for anglers to use.”
McCullough said the Bait Shop clerk, known as “Bait Shop” Mike, an avid fisherman himself, recommends the Jig-N-Pig and Zara Spook, which is a topwater lure.
The Slider lure is excellent for the bass and crappie, McCullough said.
Since the water on the reservoir stays pretty clear, the best color options for lures are blacks and blues, McCullough said.
Dads, their kids and all who enjoy fishing can expect to catch bass, crappie, bream, catfish and carp in the reservoir and even some trout in the creek.
Sweetwater Creek State Park is located at 1750 Mt. Vernon Rd. in Lithia Springs. The park is open daily from 7 a.m. to dark, including Father’s Day. The Bait Shop is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call the park at 770-732-5871 or visit https://gastateparks.org/SweetwaterCreek.
