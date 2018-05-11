Gov. Deal signs 'Switch Bill' data center legislation

Switch, a global technology solutions corporation, announced Monday that construction is underway at the company's more than 1 million-square-foot, Tier 5 Platinum PRIME data center campus in Douglas County, known as "The Keep Campus."
Gov. Nathan Deal signed into law Monday House Bill 696, known as the "Switch Bill," made possible by the Georgia General Assembly's passage of the bill.
HB 696 modernizes Georgia's data center tax policy to allow the current tax exemption to apply to hyperscale colocation facilities with a minimum investment of $250 million. The legislation also encourages data center development in rural areas based on population to expand technology infrastructure across all of Georgia.
Switch PRIME locations are campus ecosystems ranging from 1 million-square-feet to 8 million-square-feet.
The plan entails three phases, with each of the three planned buildings falling under a 10-year tax incentive plan, said Chris Pumphrey, executive director of the Development Authority of Douglas County. He said the campus will be located "across the street from Google" in Lithia Springs.
A delegation from Douglas County, including county commissioners and state legislators, were on hand for the bill-signing Monday.
"We are thrilled and excited to have Switch here in Douglas County, and the passage of this bill sends a message that Douglas County is open for business," said Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones. "Economic development is the pivotal point of progress in Douglas County."
The Keep Campus in Douglas County is expected to be the highest-rated data center ecosystem in the Southeast region. Douglas County will serve as a Switch PRIME hub for the Southeastern United States.
"We congratulate Switch on expanding its operations to Douglas County and look forward to future business dealings in the Country from an economic development perspective," said District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III.
"This type of development represents a common thread from the last administration through this one and that is to encourage and incentivize non-residential development so the tax base could be balanced right," said District 3 Commissioner Mike Mulcare. "This is to say rebounds away from so much dependence on homeowners into the commercial non-residential side of the ledger and this is a great development for Douglas County," said District 3 Commissioner Mike Mulcare.
Switch is planning to employ its long-held practice of hiring local workers to build The Keep Campus, from site preparation throughout the development of the massive project. Switch is expected to employ hundreds of additional workers at the site during the project's construction and build out.
"This is a great opportunity for city and county residents and also the entire Southeast region of the United States and its client base will bring additional opportunities," said Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, who heads the Douglas County state delegation.
Switch, a global technology solutions corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada where it operates the largest data center in the United States at 2.2 million-square-feet.
The company said it would add a minimum of over a 100 jobs with wages of at least $25 per hour with an investment of approximately $702.5 million in Douglas County.
