Voters in both Villa Rica and Douglasville could decide in November whether the cities can create special districts where tax dollars encourage redevelopment.
Earlier this month, Gov. Nathan Deal signed into law two bills that allow both cities to exercise their powers to create Tax Allocation Districts (TADs) – provided that voters approve.
The question is expected to be included on the November ballots of both Carroll and Douglas counties, but so far neither city government has acted.
TADs are an innovative method that cities across Georgia have begun to use to help their long-range redevelopment plans. A TAD is a designated geographic area that a city seeks to develop. As property values rise within the TAD zone, some of the resulting tax revenue is spent inside that area only. No taxpayer, inside or outside the zone, pays extra tax.
Both Villa Rica and Douglasville pursued separate pieces of local legislation during this year’s General Assembly that would authorize a TAD vote. Both bills were passed.
On May 3, Deal signed H.B. 846, authorizing a November election for Villa Rica. The governor signed Douglasville’s H.B. 1030 on May 8, but that bill does not specify when the vote could take place.
Both cities will have to ask their county elections superintendents to call for a referendum and must do so within 90 days of the November election. So far, that has not happened.
However, Villa Rica officials have said that the council is expected to issue the call at either their June or July monthly meeting.
Douglasville Mayor Pro Tem Richard Segal said that city’s council is "expected” to approve a referendum this year but set no time for the council doing so.
If the city governments do approve the referenda, then both cities could be on the verge of a new era of development.
Although the acronym TAD includes the scary word “tax,” it has nothing to do with levying new taxes on residents. Instead, TADs are a means of deferring part of the normal tax revenue within a defined area to fund the city’s investment to develop that area.
In effect, the redevelopment pays for itself.
As new residents and businesses move into the area being redeveloped, the property values increase. Those new residents pay the same taxes as everyone else, per the millage rates set by the city, county and school boards.
But those taxing authorities agree to only take the same tax revenue they received before the property values started to rise. The balance goes to the city to pay for the new water/sewer pipes needed to serve the new residents, as well as extra police and other city services.
TADs have been used successfully in other Georgia cities, notably Atlanta, where the revenue generated by the Atlantic Station development paid the city’s cost of expanding its services to the complex.
Douglasville has planned to implement its first TAD in the downtown area to help pay for the projected $40.8 million cost of implementing its Downtown Master Plan. That decade-old plan would see the old jail site turned into an amphitheater and green space, along with other civic improvements.
Villa Rica has discussed building a road connecting Mirror Lake Boulevard to downtown and turning that area into a TAD. Doing so would help to concentrate the expected growth of the city near the central business district, as called for by its own long-range plan.
If voters approve the referenda put before them, both Douglasville and Villa Rica could create several TADs, so long as the development projects do not exceed a set percentage of their tax digests.
The infrastructure projects built from the tax revenue shares generally are paid through a bond. TAD bonds are nonrecourse bonds, meaning there would be no liability on the city if, for whatever reason, the expected revenues dry up.
The concept of TADs has become more popular, thanks to the example set in Atlanta with the Atlantic Station project. In fact, no TAD project undertaken in Georgia has failed.
Douglas County Sentinel Editor Ron Daniel contributed information for this article.
