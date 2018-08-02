Douglas County District Attorney Ryan R. Leonard announced Friday, July 27 that the Douglas County Grand Jury returned true bills of indictment in 36 criminal cases.
The following cases were indicted by the Grand Jury on Friday, July 27:
• Keyan Jones and Kevin Willis, on charges of Child Molestation.
• Derrick Newberry, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Porfirio Altamirano-Vasquez, on charges of Enticing a Child.
• Brandon McCoy, on charges of Aggravated Child Molestation.
• Brett Laughlin, on charges of Aggravated Battery.
• Larry Bailey, on charges of Aggravated Battery.
• Scott Graham, on charges of Felony FVB.
• Marcelle Singleton, on charges of Aggravated Stalking.
• Joshua Bohn, on charges of Aggravated Child Molestation.
• Rickey Wayne Mitchell, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Markeese Brooks and Kayla Carver, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• James Monroe Henry, on charges of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.
• Kevin Garrison Boykin, on charges of Burglary 2nd.
• Joshua Eric Williams, on charges of Aggravated Stalking.
• Lavern Mark Vereen and Michele Denise Williams, on charges of VGCSA.
• Tameka Rutledge, on charges of Failure to Report Abuse of Disabled Adult.
• Curtis Dillard, on charges of Armed Robbery.
• Daniel Mooney, on charges of Burglary.
• Gafid Birruete-Ponce, on charges of Aggravated Stalking.
• Terrence Frye, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Leonard Cross Hendrickson, on charges of Criminal use of article with Alt. ID mark. 23. Shayla Harrison, on charges of Terroristic Threats.
• Tarus Alexander, on charges of Aggravated Assault, etc.
• Jacobie Arnold, on charges of Burglary 1st.
• Gyeongmin Lee, on charges of False Imprisonment, etc.
• Roy Chambers, on charges of Arson, etc.
• Kevin Michael Robbins, on charges of Fleeing/Attempting to Elude, etc.
• Curtis Chism, Justin Harrell and McKenzie Jordan, on charges of Sale of Cocaine.
• Waymond Jefferson, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Matthew McGee, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Brian Harper, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Jaquan Kilgore, on charges of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.
• Quintavius Greene and Troywaun Dixon, on charges of Burglary 2nd.
• Shane Wix, on charges of Criminal Attempt to Commit Rape.
• Kevin Owen, on charges of Serious Injury by Vehicle.
• Kenneth McClary Jr., on charges of Felony Murder.
