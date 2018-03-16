Charges of murder, pimping, and child molestation were included in the 29 indictments the Douglas County Grand Jury returned on March 9.
Mark Munn, 35, was indicted for allegedly murdering Kalliber Chambers, 23, on March 3 at 5:20 p.m. Munn shot Chambers four times at Birch Landing Apartments in Austell, according to Chief Assistant District Attorney Ryan Leonard. The two apparently knew each other and the shooting resulted in an argument between Chambers and Munn about Munn's speed while driving through the complex, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
After Munn allegedly killed Chambers, a search was put out for him in the area and a Cobb County officer stopped him after witnesses provided the sheriff's office with a description of the car. Douglas County deputies detained Munn after the Cobb County stop, according to the sheriff's office. Munn made his initial court appearance on March 5, where he was denied bond by Chief Superior Court Judge David T. Emerson.
"My nephew was a person who loved his family and his child," said Jovan Chambers, Kalliber Chambers' aunt. "He made sure that you were OK and that no one was picking on you. My nephew was a great person and he didn't deserve what happened to him."
Waylon Bryant, 15, was indicted on two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation. Between the dates of Jan. 5 and Jan. 7, 2018, Bryant showed two children under the age of 16 adult images at a residence on Watkins Court in Winston. Bryant then performed multiple sexual acts on one of the children, according to the indictment. He was arrested on Jan. 29 and is still being held at the Douglas County Jail, records show.
Joseph Griffin, 43, was indicted for child molestation. Between the dates of Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, 2016, on Love Street in Austell, a girl under the age of 16 claimed that a man molested her, according to the arrest warrant.
Harold Curtis, 67, was also indicted for child molestation. In the summer of 2015 at Hunting Creek Pass in Douglasville, Curtis molested a child under the age of 16, according to the indictment. Curtis now lives in Peachtree City.
There were five suspects indicted for pimping after being arrested at a Lithia Springs hotel on Nov. 30, 2017. Melvin Davis, Aubra Brown, Christopher Cole, Dontavious Eskew, and Laquetta Prince all allegedly participated in illegal acts of prostitution at the Comfort Inn & Suites hotel located at 960 West Pointe Court in Lithia Springs. Law enforcement officials also found heroin, cocaine, and handguns on the suspects during the arrests as well, according to the indictment.
Other indictments handed down by the jury include:
• Jesse Groberg, on charges of Sexual Exploitation of Children.
• Desmond Jones, on charges of first-degree Burglary.
• Larry Barlow, Mark Landry, and Jaden Wiggles, on charges of Home Invasion.
• Darievq Richardson, on charges of Motor Vehicle Hijacking.
• Christopher Ross, on charges of Failure to Register.
• Jerimah Hodges, Tyrel Pettaway, Zyreion Redwine and Travon Williams, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Ranny Brown, on charges of Battery.
• Richard Brown, on charges of Criminal Damage to Property.
• Brandon Bochnak, on charges of Sale of Methamphetamine.
• Brandon Stephen Boyd, on charges of Aggravated Battery against Law Enforcement.
• Jamie Lizama, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Kaleb Nicholas Price and Cody Landon Stevens, on charges of Possession of Marijuana with intent.
• Ernest Harvey Griffin, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Derek Ruben, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Jaylen Sullivan, on charges of Aggravated Stalking.
• Ashley Nalley and Kasey Mayfield, on charges of Arson.
• Desroy Clarke, on charges of Possession Marijuana less than an oz.
• Aubrie Leigh Brown, on charges of Crossing Guard Lines.
• Jeffrey Vosselman and Anna Marie Harrell, on charges of Bail Jumping.
• Michael Woodall, on charges of Theft by Taking.
• David Engram, on charges of Crossing Guard Lines.
• Ashton Gardenhire, on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent.
• Malik Allende, on charges of Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
