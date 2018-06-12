Charges of murder, sexual exploitation of children and aggravated assault were among the 26 indictments returned by the Douglas County Grand Jury on June 1.
Ryan Roger Wilkins, 36, was indicted for allegedly murdering Leonard Walker at Wilkins’ residence at 4485 River Stone Trail in Douglasville.
The death occured between May 13 at 8 a.m. and May 15 at 6:30 p.m., according to the arrest warrant.
Wilkins was first arrested on May 13 on a charge of aggravated assault against Walker, but a second arrest warrant — this time for murder upon the victim’s death — was issued on May 15.
The first arrest warrant said that Wilkins strangled the victim to the point of unconsciousness, leaving Walker with no pulse or respiration; life saving measures left Walker on life support with a grim prognosis of survival.
Following Walker’s death, a second arrest warrant was issued, which stated that Wilkins, with malice aforethought, alledgedly caused the death of Walker by strangulation..
Jonathan Okelly, 37, of Douglasville, was indicted on eight counts of alledged sexual exploitation of children. He was arrested March 15 and his bond was denied by a Douglas County judge. He was arrested as part of a coordinated operation between eight Southeastern states.
Operation Southern Impact II was a coordinated effort between local, state and federal criminal justice agencies, including the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, focused on persons who possess and distribute child pornography and those who are sexually exploiting children in other ways using technology and the internet.
Other indictments handed down by the grand jury include:
• James McKinney, on charges of Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
• Amy Harris, on charges of Burglary.
• Willis Rogers, on charges of Aggravated Battery.
• Benjamin Craig, on charges of Violence in a Penal Institution.
• Anthony Martin, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Andre Dantzler, on charges of Aggravated Stalking.
• Robert Ray, on charges of Aggravated Stalking.
• Fredrick Crockett, on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
• Travis Tota, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Antonio Walker, on charges of Terroristic Threats
• Paul Powers, on charges of Terroristic Threats.
• Alex Zanlerigu, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Ann Holbert, on charges of Exploitation of Elderly Person.
• Patricia Cole, on charges of Burglary in the first degree.
• Dennis Henderson, on charges of Aggravated Child Molestation.
• Angela Turner, on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, etc.
• Carlos Enriquez Solis, on charges of Burglary in the second degree.
• Kimberly Dawn Patterson and Melissa Jordan, on charges of Theft by Shoplifting.
• Michael McElroy, on charges of Trafficking in Cocaine.
• John Galloway, on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine.
• Leonardo Borges Chong, on charges of Identity Fraud.
• Carlos Coats, on charges of Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer.
• Christopher Lee Woodall, on charges of Aggravated Stalking.
• Esther Hardy, on charges of Public Assistance Fraud.
