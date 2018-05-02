Cases involving child cruelty and child pornography were among the 22 cases returned by the Douglas County Grand Jury for indictment on April 20.
Between the dates of Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. and Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. on Highway 166 in Winston, Greggory Renzler, 25, of Winston, shook his 17-day-old infant, according to the arrest warrant. The "violent shaking" of the infant caused the infant's brain to bleed, according to the arrest warrant.
Renzler then lied to a Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) employee about the facts of his child's injury, according to the arrest warrant. Kristina Davis, 20, also lied to the employee as well as an investigator from the sheriff's office, according to the arrest warrant.
Renzler was indicted on cruelty to children and false statements charges. Davis was indicted on two counts of false statements. Renzler and Davis are currently in the Douglas County Jail after being arrested on Feb. 26.
Also among the indictments handed down, Daniel Martin, 31, of Acworth, performed sexual acts on a minor between Oct. 31, 2017, at 7 p.m. and Jan 1, 2018, at 11 p.m. on Richardson Road in Winston, according to the arrest warrant. Martin performed the acts on a 6-year-old girl while she was "sleeping and helpless," according to the arrest warrant. He also possessed pictures and videos of him performing the acts on the girl. Martin was indicted on charges of aggravated child molestation.
Bryan Holloway, 45, of Winston, was indicted on 24 counts of the sexual exploitation of children. Holloway was found in possession of multiple video files that featured sexual acts between adult males and young children between the dates of Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, according to the indictment. On Feb. 26, Holloway was found in possession of multiple image files with young children performing sexual acts, according to the indictment. Holloway was originally arrested on March 13 and is still in holding at the Douglas County Jail.
The arrest resulted from an investigation launched in late February 2018, Sgt. Jesse Hambrick previously said. A search warrant was obtained as a result of the investigation and that's when the sheriff's office discovered Holloway's child pornography, Hambrick said.
Other indictments handed down by the jury include:
• Daishaun Dixon-Mitchell, on charges of Aggravated Assault under the Family Violence Act.
• Arkeith Nelson, on charges of first-degree Cruelty to Children.
• Terin Rogers, on charges of Cruelty to Children.
• Christopher Fleming, on charges of Fleeing and Attempting to Elude an Officer.
• William Tracy Shelnutt, Kevin Clifton, William Latham and Amanda Lucas, on charges of first-degree Burglary.
• Ahmir Ashaun Gibson, Keevin Antwaan Holt and Lawrence Reed, on charges of Possession of Marijuana, more than an ounce.
• Teresa Cribb, on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine.
• Tyree McCary, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Stephen Henderson, on charges of Fleeing and Attempting to Elude.
• Jorge Arreola-Camarena, Martin Cuellor Lopez, Fidel Ayala-Aguirre, and Joe Arreola-Camarena, on charges of Trafficking Heroin.
• Eric Belle, on charges of Theft by Shoplifting.
• Leon Cooper, on charges of first-degree Burglary.
• Michelle Leigh McArthur, on charges of Trafficking in Cocaine.
• Andre Childs, on charges of Burglary.
• Lakeia Lampkin, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Sherri Coleman, on charges of first-degree Cruelty to Children.
• Simeon Ford, on charges of Aggravated Assault.
• Brad Carney, on charges of Criminal Damage to Property.
• Maurice Studdard, on charges of Aggravated Stalking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.