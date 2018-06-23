The Atlanta Regional Commission’s Transportation and Air Quality Committee unanimously voted recently to approve more than 100 transportation projects in the metro Atlanta area including Douglas County’s CMAQ federal grant application.
The Douglas County Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) federal grant application submitted by the Board of Commissioners for $4.8 million dollars with a $1.2 million dollar local match over a three-year period was one of the projects listed for the vote.
The next step is for the full Atlanta Regional Commission Board to take a final vote at its upcoming meeting on June 27.
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones has already indicated that if the ARC votes to approve she will move forward with the program, but first Douglas commissioners will have to vote in favor of accepting the CMAQ grant.
BOC Vice Chair, District 2 Commissioner, and Chair of Douglas County‘s Transportation Committee, Kelly Robinson said, “This was a major victory and milestone for Douglas County citizens. I’m encouraged but not surprised by the approval of our plan to roll out a fixed route bus system.”
Robinson believes economics is a key to transportation.
“Economic development is a top priority for this administration which will help sustain the county's future quality of life. This decision step by the ARC confirms we are aligned with the region's focus and commitment to invest in transportation and transit,” he said.
Heather Denis, chair of the Douglas County People’s Action Committee (DCPAC), a citizen’s group opposed to accepting the grant from the ARC, spoke by phone about the ARC vote coming this week.
“My gut says the ARC will go ahead and approve this grant application next week ... and then if the BOC were to vote it down, it wouldn’t surprise me if they tried to go ahead and do the bus system with funding within the county, but who knows if that’s going to happen?” she said.
Denis said she and DCPAC members were disappointed with how the ARC went through the first round of voting and approved the project for funding.
“And what’s discouraging to me is the response that one of our team members got from an ARC member when that person was questioned about ‘wasn’t an investigation done to the claims made by our [citizens] group?’ And the response was that they did look into it; they did ask the chair of Douglas and ARC Douglas reps if our claims were true, and they indicated that they [found] the original application was truthful — and I have a real problem with that because that’s not doing real investigation, that’s not doing any kind of due-diligence on the part of the ARC,” Denis said.
Denis said the ARC seemed to put minimal scrutiny on DCPAC claims that the original application was not completely truthful as submitted.
“And that’s troubling to me because we’re talking about federal funding, and the original application contained untruths and when the application was amended they didn’t follow the processes that allow citizen voices to be heard,” she said.
DCPAC followers have felt under-represented in the ongoing local machinations to establish a four-route bus system and have registered their opposition with the “No Buses” signs popping up all over the county.
“It’s discouraging that there is a process in place that allows citizen’s voices to be heard and protects people from the over-reach of government and right now, even though to some people this seems so minor, it’s a pretty big deal, especially if it’s left to go unchecked or brushed under the rug, and what happens next? What precedent does this set moving forward?” she said.
Denis said that she plans to speak to an official who keeps tabs on the ARC.
“We have reached out to a state official who oversees the ARC to get clarification on this process, and advice on what can be done.”
And Denis said that the DCPAC group will continue to weigh-in locally right up to the BOC’s vote on whether or not to accept the CMAQ grant.
“We plan to continue to appeal to the commissioners based on the facts as they’ve transpired and encourage them to think strongly about that, and to vote it down,” she said.
