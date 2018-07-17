Gravley named co-chair of study on medical marijuana

State Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, was recently appointed by House Speaker David Ralston to serve as the co-chair of the Joint Study Commission on Low THC Medical Oil Access.
The Commission is charged with, among other things, making a recommendation for the potential regulatory infrastructure for creation of an in-state growth/distribution model for medical cannabis.
“We are going to be tasked with finding out how to create a system where our citizens, those patients, can have access to a medicine we now say they can legally possess,” said Gravley, who spoke by phone following the announcement.
Gravley, whose House district includes parts of Douglas and Paulding counties, will co-chair with state House commission members Rep. David Clark, Rep. Alan Powell, Shannon Cloud and Susan McWhorter Driscoll; from the Senate side are co-chair Sen. Matt Brass, doctor and Sen. Ben Watson, Sen. Butch Miller, Troup County Sherriff James Woodruff, and LaGrange citizen activist Dale Jackson.
Gravley said the commission will conduct a series of hearings to try and determine what model would work best for Georgia, with input from farmers, patients, and the business and the medical communities.
According to a press release issued by Rep. Gravley: “Established by House Bill 65, the Joint Study Commission on Low THC Medical Oil Access will examine in-state access to medical cannabis and low THC oil, including the security and control of the process from acquisition and planting of seeds to final destruction of unused portions of the plant; quality control of the manufacturing process; and dispensing the final product.”
The commission will continue through Dec. 31, he said, and then [ideally] will propose one comprehensive bill in the next General Assembly that will address all the distribution issues that need to be addressed in order to make low THC oil available to a growing number of card-carrying patients, he said.
"The Georgia General Assembly has championed several pro-medical cannabis bills in recent years, and while our state has made great strides in expanding our medical cannabis program, we still have a ways to go to ensure that hurting Georgians have safe, affordable access to medical cannabis. I look forward to serving alongside my fellow commission members as we explore ways to help Georgia's sick and suffering citizens in need of medical cannabis and low THC oil," Gravley said.
Gravley said the commission will look at programs in other states, such as Florida and Minnesota, but not states that have also permitted recreational use.
“We’ll look at other medical states, our model is a medical registration to be able to provide a safe, lab-tested medicine to the patients we have here in Georgia,” he said.
According to the press release: “The commission will also explore and identify ways to ensure proper security safeguards and systems for evaluating the qualifications of potential licensees, as well as implement a plan to ensure that low THC oil is affordable and readily available statewide to properly registered patients and caregivers.”
Gravely said that by the time lawmakers reconvene the 3,000 current registered card-holders will have moved closer to 4,000.
As that number continues to rise the need also increases for state lawmakers to stay on track with the process of passing a bill that will make it possible for qualifiers to obtain medication, without running afoul of federal law.
Passing a cultivation law is still the missing piece in terms of cannabis legislation. But Georgia is not unique in this regard. Currently several conditions can be treated with cannabis, but possession laws at the federal level can still apply, making it illegal to travel across state lines with the medicine.
A lot of the battle for supporters of the bill has been in making a clear distinction between a tightly-controlled supervision of the THC oil to patients who qualify for medicinal purposes versus making the drug more available for recreational use, which plays no part in efforts to make the drug available as medicine, Gravley stressed.
Gravley helped to pass HB1 in 2015, which allowed for the treatment of certain conditions with cannabis oil.
Once HB1 was signed into law, Georgia became one of the 37 states plus Washington D.C. with some sort of medical marijuana law.
Eight qualifying conditions under HB 1 included cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, seizure disorders, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Crohn’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, mitochondrial disease, and sickle cell disease and more have been added since then.
